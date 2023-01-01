Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki steaks in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks

Koji Express - South - 3114 S Church Street

3114 S Church Street , Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Steak$12.99
USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
S/O Teriyaki Steak$9.99
More about Koji Express - South - 3114 S Church Street
Koji Express - North - 3230 Memorial Boulevard

3230 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S/O Teriyaki Steak$9.99
Teriyaki Steak$12.99
USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
More about Koji Express - North - 3230 Memorial Boulevard
Koji Express - Memorial - 1010 Memorial BLVD

1010 Memorial BLVD, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Steak$12.99
USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
More about Koji Express - Memorial - 1010 Memorial BLVD

