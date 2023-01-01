Teriyaki steaks in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks
More about Koji Express - South - 3114 S Church Street
Koji Express - South - 3114 S Church Street
3114 S Church Street , Murfreesboro
|Teriyaki Steak
|$12.99
USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce
|S/O Teriyaki Steak
|$9.99
More about Koji Express - North - 3230 Memorial Boulevard
Koji Express - North - 3230 Memorial Boulevard
3230 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro
|S/O Teriyaki Steak
|$9.99
|Teriyaki Steak
|$12.99
USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce