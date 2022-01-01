Cheese fries in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve cheese fries
Peaches Corner
900 NORTH OCEAN BLVD, Myrtle Beach
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.99
Seasoned French Fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce and homemade chili
|Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Our seasoned French Fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Classic Fried Chicken with Cheese Sandwich
|$16.00
Toasted brioche bun with a crispy fried chicken breast and topped with cheddar cheese.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.