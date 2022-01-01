Crab cakes in Myrtle Beach
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|D Broiled Crab Cake
|$37.00
Two Maryland style crab cakes topped with a light mustard ream sauce, served with a choice of side
|L Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Fresh crab cake, lettuce, tomato and homemade remoulade, served on a brioche bun
|D Crab Cake App
|$20.00
Our famous crab cake served over cannellini bean succotash, topped with a light mustard cream sauce