Crab cakes in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach restaurants
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve crab cakes

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Takeout
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Takeout
D Broiled Crab Cake$37.00
Two Maryland style crab cakes topped with a light mustard ream sauce, served with a choice of side
L Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Fresh crab cake, lettuce, tomato and homemade remoulade, served on a brioche bun
D Crab Cake App$20.00
Our famous crab cake served over cannellini bean succotash, topped with a light mustard cream sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Carolina Seafood & Steak

9911 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.7 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
APP SOUTHERN CRAB CAKE$15.00
