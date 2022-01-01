Wontons in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve wontons
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Duck Wontons
|$11.50
crispy fried wontons filled with duck bacon and cream cheese / served with sweet thai chili sauce
|Seared Ahi Wonton Salad
|$16.50
Artisan blend of greens, seared Ahi tuna, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, carrots, sliced almonds, tuxedo sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, asian vinaigrette
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Seared Ahi Wonton Salad
|$15.50
Artisan blend of greens, seared Ahi tuna, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, carrots, sliced almonds, tuxedo sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, asian vinaigrette
|Duck Wontons
|$11.50
Crispy fried wontons filled with duck bacon and cream cheese, served with sweet thai chili sauce