Burritos in National City
National City restaurants that serve burritos
More about Kimball Coastal Eatery
Kimball Coastal Eatery
740 Bay Marina Drive, National City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, refried beans, Smoked bacon or breakfast sausage, breakfast potatoes with a side of green salsa.
More about Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
310 8th Street, Suite A, National City
|Machaca Ranchera Burrito
|$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, sonora beef jerkey
|Chorizo con Papa Burrito
|$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
|Birria Burrito
|$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, 8hr. slow braised beef, onion, cilantro