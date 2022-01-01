Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in National City

National City restaurants
National City restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Kimball Coastal Eatery

740 Bay Marina Drive, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, refried beans, Smoked bacon or breakfast sausage, breakfast potatoes with a side of green salsa.
More about Kimball Coastal Eatery
Machaca Ranchera Burrito image

 

Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House

310 8th Street, Suite A, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Machaca Ranchera Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, sonora beef jerkey
Chorizo con Papa Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
Birria Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, 8hr. slow braised beef, onion, cilantro
More about Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
POKĒ BURRITO image

 

blue pokē

1325 E Plaza Blvd, Ste 103, National City

No reviews yet
Delivery
POKĒ BURRITO$15.50
Select from a number of different ingredients to design your pokē burrito to your liking.
Go ahead! Select as many mix-ins, sauces, and finishes as you want!
More about blue pokē

