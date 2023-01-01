Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Neptune Beach

Neptune Beach restaurants that serve cake

Southern Grounds & Company - Neptune Beach

200 1st St., Neptune Beach

Cake Slice$9.75
Choose from a variety of in case cake options. Including our Flourless chocolate torte. Call for variety options.
*All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Ellen's Kitchen

241 3rd St, Neptune Beach

One cake$4.95
3 Golden Fluffy Pancakes add Bananas, Blueberries Strawberries, Chocolate Chips or Pecans, Bacon (2) or Sausage (1)
Dos Vatos Tacos

1451 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach

Crab Cake Tostada$6.00
OUR CRAB CAKES ARE MADE WITH LUMP CRAB MEAT, RISOTTO & LOVE, WE PUT THEM ON OUR SLAW WITH A SESEME-GINGER VINAIGRETTE AND TOP THE TOSTADA WITH A FRESH MANGO SALSA
