Mozzarella sticks in
New Bedford
/
New Bedford
/
Mozzarella Sticks
New Bedford restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.99
Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
More about Pub 6T5
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Endzone Sports Pub
218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford
Avg 4.4
(1013 reviews)
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
More about Endzone Sports Pub
