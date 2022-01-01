Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
More about Pub 6T5
Endzone Sports Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Endzone Sports Pub

218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
More about Endzone Sports Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

Greek Salad

Breakfast Pizza

Egg Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Vegan Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Pies

Caesar Salad

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston