Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
New Buffalo
/
New Buffalo
/
Chili
New Buffalo restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Casey's New Buffalo
136 N WHITTAKER ST, New Buffalo
Avg 4.1
(1442 reviews)
Chili
$7.00
More about Casey's New Buffalo
PIZZA
Beer Church Brewing Co.
24 S Whittaker St, New Buffalo
Avg 4.5
(1069 reviews)
Side Chili Jam
$1.00
More about Beer Church Brewing Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in New Buffalo
Chicken Parmesan
Mahi Mahi
Caesar Salad
Fried Pickles
Pretzels
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Rigatoni
More near New Buffalo to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Stevensville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Niles
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1867 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(563 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(761 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1171 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston