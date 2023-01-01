Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in New Buffalo

New Buffalo restaurants
New Buffalo restaurants that serve cobbler

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Casey's New Buffalo

136 N WHITTAKER ST, New Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (1442 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Cobbler$9.00
Served with vanilla ice cream
More about Casey's New Buffalo
Brewster’s New Buffalo

11 West Merchant Street, New Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Cobbler$13.00
More about Brewster’s New Buffalo

