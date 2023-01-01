Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
New Buffalo
/
New Buffalo
/
Cobbler
New Buffalo restaurants that serve cobbler
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Casey's New Buffalo
136 N WHITTAKER ST, New Buffalo
Avg 4.1
(1442 reviews)
Peach Cobbler
$9.00
Served with vanilla ice cream
More about Casey's New Buffalo
Brewster’s New Buffalo
11 West Merchant Street, New Buffalo
No reviews yet
Apple Cobbler
$13.00
More about Brewster’s New Buffalo
Browse other tasty dishes in New Buffalo
Caesar Salad
Salmon
Cake
Mahi Mahi
Fish And Chips
More near New Buffalo to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Stevensville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1627 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(461 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(641 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(996 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston