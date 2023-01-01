Burritos in Touro
Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
3625 Prytania St., New Orleans
|Confit'to Burrito
|$13.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Illegal Chicken Burrito
|$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Super Beef Burrito
|$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree