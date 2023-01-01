Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Hot Chocolate
Newark restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SIHANA - CAFE
71 Ferry St, Newark
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
More about SIHANA - CAFE
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
374 South St, Newark
Avg 4.7
(1223 reviews)
Hot Cocoa
$0.00
Sweet milky hot cocoa powder topped with whipped cream.
More about Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
Browse other tasty dishes in Newark
Avocado Toast
Tuna Salad
Grilled Chicken
Collard Greens
Honey Chicken
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Pudding
Pork Ribs
More near Newark to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Maplewood
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston