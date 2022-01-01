Cappuccino in Newark

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SIHANA - CAFE

71 Ferry St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.95
More about SIHANA - CAFE
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café

374 South St, Newark

Avg 4.7 (1223 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.00
An espresso-based coffee drink prepared with steamed milk foam, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
More about Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café

