Leche cake in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve leche cake

El Mangu Express - Newark

151 Bloomfield Ave, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches/ 3 Milk Cake$4.00
More about El Mangu Express - Newark
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café

374 South St, Newark

Avg 4.7 (1223 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$5.80
An improved version of a Tres Leches Cake. A sponge cake—soaked in four kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, heavy cream, whole milk and topped with dulce de leche, and whipped cream.
More about Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café

