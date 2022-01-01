Omelettes in Newark

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South BBQ Restaurant image

BBQ

South BBQ Restaurant

396 South St, Newark

Avg 2.8 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Omelettes$9.99
More about South BBQ Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Snack Mania

374 South St, Newark

Avg 4.7 (1223 reviews)
Takeout
Western Omelette$8.00
Beaten eggs with tomato, ham, mozzarella, peppers & onions. Comes with toast and home fries.
More about Snack Mania

