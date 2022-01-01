Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Newburgh restaurants that serve tacos

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant image

 

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant

8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" - Taco Pizza$23.45
12" - Taco Pizza$16.95
9" - Taco Pizza$11.65
More about Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Ghost Quesadilla

4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh

Avg 4.4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$9.95
Mac N’ Cheese Tacos$10.95
Homemade Mac N Cheese, Hash Browns, Bacon, Jalapeno on flour tortilla shells. 3 in total.
BBQ Pickle Taco - New!$3.00
Large Kosher Pickle that's canoed out to provide a boat of food love! We fill the large pickle with cream cheese, Miller's smoked BBQ pork and top it with chopped jalapenos.
More about Ghost Quesadilla

