Tacos in Newburgh
Newburgh restaurants that serve tacos
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|16" - Taco Pizza
|$23.45
|12" - Taco Pizza
|$16.95
|9" - Taco Pizza
|$11.65
TACOS • SALADS
Ghost Quesadilla
4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh
|Chicken Tacos
|$9.95
|Mac N’ Cheese Tacos
|$10.95
Homemade Mac N Cheese, Hash Browns, Bacon, Jalapeno on flour tortilla shells. 3 in total.
|BBQ Pickle Taco - New!
|$3.00
Large Kosher Pickle that's canoed out to provide a boat of food love! We fill the large pickle with cream cheese, Miller's smoked BBQ pork and top it with chopped jalapenos.