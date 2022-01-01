Newtown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Newtown

Newtown Athletic Club image

 

Newtown Athletic Club

120 Pheasant Run, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Lean$8.02
Unsweetened almond milk base, strawberries, pineapple, orange extract, and vanilla whey protein.
I Love Veggies$8.49
Pineapple juice base, banana, kale, spinach, avocado, lemon and vanilla whey protein.
Berry, Berry Good$8.49
Four berry blend liquid base, banana, blueberries, and vanilla whey protein.
More about Newtown Athletic Club
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom image

PIZZA

Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom

573 Durham Rd, Newtown

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Florentino Pizza$19.00
One of our best sellers! Fresh shredded mozzarella, olive oil, garlic and fresh chopped spinach (onion optional but recommended). Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
San Marzano Pizza$19.00
Our spin on a traditional Margherita Pizza. Fresh shredded mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil, salt, pepper, and San Marzano tomatoes. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
White Pizza$16.00
The classic pie with no sauce.
More about Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom
Relic On State image

 

Relic On State

101 South State Street, Newtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Relic On State
