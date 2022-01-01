Newtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Newtown
More about Newtown Athletic Club
Newtown Athletic Club
120 Pheasant Run, Newtown
|Popular items
|Strawberry Lean
|$8.02
Unsweetened almond milk base, strawberries, pineapple, orange extract, and vanilla whey protein.
|I Love Veggies
|$8.49
Pineapple juice base, banana, kale, spinach, avocado, lemon and vanilla whey protein.
|Berry, Berry Good
|$8.49
Four berry blend liquid base, banana, blueberries, and vanilla whey protein.
More about Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom
PIZZA
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom
573 Durham Rd, Newtown
|Popular items
|Florentino Pizza
|$19.00
One of our best sellers! Fresh shredded mozzarella, olive oil, garlic and fresh chopped spinach (onion optional but recommended). Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
|San Marzano Pizza
|$19.00
Our spin on a traditional Margherita Pizza. Fresh shredded mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil, salt, pepper, and San Marzano tomatoes. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
|White Pizza
|$16.00
The classic pie with no sauce.