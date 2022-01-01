Nobility Hill Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
423 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
423 Main St
Stoneham MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Turner's Seafood Grill & Market
If online ordering is temporarily off during peak times please check back in 15-20 minutes or call 781-662-0700. All orders are curbside pick-up.
Hours Tues-Friday Grab & go 10-3
Full menu togo 3pm Sat & Sun noon
Wood + Fire
Come in and enjoy!
Jitters Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Rising Eagle Publick House
A FAST CASUAL AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARY PUBLICK HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MELROSE, MA.
Come on in and enjoy!