Nobility Hill Tavern

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

423 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Pulled Pork, Sweet Ham, Tillamook Cheddar, Siracha Sour Cream, House Pickles, Spicy Mustard, Pressed Baguette
Blackened Chicken And Avocado BLT$15.00
Thick Cut North Country Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli
Pub Pretzel$8.00
House Mustard and IPA Cheese
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Fish and Chips$19.00
Served Baked or Fried with French Fries, House slaw and Tartar Sauce
Buddha Bowl$12.00
Kale, Roasted Beets, Quinoa, Kidney Beans, Carrots, Avocado, Toasted almonds
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Chicken Wings$11.00
Buffalo, BBQ Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Sweet Chili, Onion and Garlic
Mexican Street Nachos$12.00
House Made Tortilla Chips, Two cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Red Beans, Corn, Fresh Jalapenos and Sriracha Sour Cream
Buffalo Chicken Mac And Cheese$17.00
Parmesan Breadcrumbs, Blue Cheese Crumbles
423 Main St

Stoneham MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
