Paninis in North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve paninis
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Miami Squeeze
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Tuna Panini
|$12.50
Our Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Tomatoes, Avocado & Onions.Served with House Salad
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.50
Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pesto Spread.Served with House Salad
|New York Style Panini
|$12.50
Sliced Turkey, Mayo, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese. Served With House Salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA
|Pastrami Panini
|$18.99
Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Jalapeno Mayo
|Grilled Ranch Panini
|$17.99
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Ranch Dressing & Crispy Kosher Bacon
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sproutz
17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
|Panini - Chicken Tomato
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.
|Panini - Tomato Mozzarella
|$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.
|Panini - Turkey Pesto
|$12.99
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.