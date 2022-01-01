Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Panini$12.50
Our Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Tomatoes, Avocado & Onions.Served with House Salad
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.50
Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pesto Spread.Served with House Salad
New York Style Panini$12.50
Sliced Turkey, Mayo, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese. Served With House Salad
Miami Squeeze
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)

17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Panini$18.99
Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Jalapeno Mayo
Grilled Ranch Panini$17.99
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Ranch Dressing & Crispy Kosher Bacon
Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sproutz

17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
Takeout
Panini - Chicken Tomato$13.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Tomato Mozzarella$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Turkey Pesto$12.99
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.
Sproutz

