Mozzarella sticks in North Royalton

PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pizzeria Angie's
6120 Royalton Rd, North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(140 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce
$4.99
More about Pizzeria Angie's
Mama Juliannes
12782 Royalton Rd, North Royalton
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.50
More about Mama Juliannes
