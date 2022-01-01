Chocolate cake in Oak Park
Oak Park restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Sugar Fixé Patisserie
Sugar Fixé Patisserie
119 N Marion St, Oak Park
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$34.00
Rich chocolate brightened with passion fruit curd, covered in dark chocolate ganache and cocoa nibs. (Recipe without gluten but made with shared equipment in a small kitchen that uses gluten.)
6" serves around 8
8" serves around 12
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.30
Filled with passion fruit curd. Made without gluten.
More about Kalamata Kitchen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalamata Kitchen
105 N Marion, Oak Park
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.99
Three layers of moist chocolate cake with creamy chocolate mousse filling and topped with chocolate whipped cream.