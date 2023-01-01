Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in East Oakland

East Oakland restaurants
East Oakland restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Fire Wings - Oakland

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac n Cheese "Entree" (for 1)$16.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
Mac n Cheese "Side"$8.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
