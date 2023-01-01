Mac and cheese in East Oakland
East Oakland restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Fire Wings - Oakland
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|Mac n Cheese "Entree" (for 1)
|$16.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!
|Mac n Cheese "Side"
|$8.00
Just like our Build Your Own (BYO) Pizza and Salad we have added a Mac N Cheese! Gluten Free/Vegan Options, Choose our 4 cheese blend or our house "Green Sauce" with healthy greens blended in and all your favorite Philomena toppings. Build your own Mac!