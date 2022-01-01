Nachos in Ocean Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image

TACOS • SALADS

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

1110 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 3.7 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rooftop Nachos$10.00
Corn chips smothered in Queso, topped with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ

Woody’s Roadside

3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Nachos$14.99
Corn tortillas piled high and topped with Royal Red Shrimp and Louisiana Crawfish, melted white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream sauce and sweet chili sauce.
Macho Nacho Burger$11.99
A blend of Chorizo sausage and fresh ground Angus, fried jalapenos, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, topped with tortilla straws and our house-made chipotle mayo. Lettuce, tomato and marinated red onion.
Big Style Nachos$9.99
Corn tortillas stacked high on top of black bean mash and topped with melted white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Woody’s Roadside
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Nachos$15.50
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Steak Nachos$16.00
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Steak Nachos$14.00
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

