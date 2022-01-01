Nachos in Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve nachos
TACOS • SALADS
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
1110 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Rooftop Nachos
|$10.00
Corn chips smothered in Queso, topped with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ
Woody’s Roadside
3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Seafood Nachos
|$14.99
Corn tortillas piled high and topped with Royal Red Shrimp and Louisiana Crawfish, melted white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream sauce and sweet chili sauce.
|Macho Nacho Burger
|$11.99
A blend of Chorizo sausage and fresh ground Angus, fried jalapenos, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, topped with tortilla straws and our house-made chipotle mayo. Lettuce, tomato and marinated red onion.
|Big Style Nachos
|$9.99
Corn tortillas stacked high on top of black bean mash and topped with melted white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.
TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Shrimp Nachos
|$15.50
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Fajita Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
