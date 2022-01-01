Crispy chicken in Oceanside
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graziano's Pizza
125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide
|Crispy Chicken Sub
|$10.00
seasoned crispy chicken breast , onion, mozzarella cheese, toasted in the oven, topped with, lettuce, tomato, mayo and house italian dressing
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|CRISPY HONEY CHICKEN
|$11.80
Crispy white chicken in a sweet honey sauce, garnished with green onions. (2) 680 cal
|CRISPY HONEY CHICKEN
|$10.40
Crispy white meat chicken in a sweet honey sauce, garnished with green onions.
|KIDS CRISPY HONEY CHICKEN
|$7.10
Crispy white chicken in a sweet honey sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Sweet and Sour Chicken (No crispy shell with Togo order)
|$12.50
Chicken stir fried in a a sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, onions red bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served in a crispy shell. Served with white rice.
|Cashew Chicken ( No Crispy shell with to-go order ).
|$13.50
Chicken Tender, mixed veggies and cashew nuts cook in cashew sauce and served with a rice.
|Crispy Honey Chicken
|$14.95
Half chicken marinated in a curried, coconut milk blend, and deep fried. Drizzled with honey and sesame seeds. Served with a side salad with ginger dressing and a side of sweet chili sauce. Served with white rice.