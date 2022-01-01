Crispy chicken in Oceanside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Graziano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graziano's Pizza

125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide

Avg 4.1 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sub$10.00
seasoned crispy chicken breast , onion, mozzarella cheese, toasted in the oven, topped with, lettuce, tomato, mayo and house italian dressing
More about Graziano's Pizza
banner pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
CRISPY HONEY CHICKEN $11.80
Crispy white chicken in a sweet honey sauce, garnished with green onions. (2) 680 cal
CRISPY HONEY CHICKEN $10.40
Crispy white meat chicken in a sweet honey sauce, garnished with green onions.
KIDS CRISPY HONEY CHICKEN$7.10
Crispy white chicken in a sweet honey sauce.
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Sweet and Sour Chicken (No crispy shell with Togo order)$12.50
Chicken stir fried in a a sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, onions red bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served in a crispy shell. Served with white rice.
Cashew Chicken ( No Crispy shell with to-go order ).$13.50
Chicken Tender, mixed veggies and cashew nuts cook in cashew sauce and served with a rice.
Crispy Honey Chicken$14.95
Half chicken marinated in a curried, coconut milk blend, and deep fried. Drizzled with honey and sesame seeds. Served with a side salad with ginger dressing and a side of sweet chili sauce. Served with white rice.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Crispy Basil Shrimp and Chicken$18.95
Stir fried ground chicken with bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, carrots in sweet basil sauce, and topped with crispy basil.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

