Scallops in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve scallops
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Scallop Nigiri w/ Truffle
|$9.25
|Baked Scallops
|$17.50
|Scallop Sashimi w/ Truffle
|$19.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI
Harney Oceanside
301 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Spicy Scallop
|$4.75
Bay scallops, spicy kani kama, cucumber, and radish sprouts.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Popcorn Scallop Roll
|$14.95
Deep fried scallops, shrimp tempura, krabmeat, cucumber, masago, and green onion. Six to eight pieces.
|Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
|$7.95
Spicy scallop, kaiware, and cucumber.
|Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Two Pieces)
|$5.95