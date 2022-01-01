Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve scallops

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

 

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop Nigiri w/ Truffle$9.25
Baked Scallops$17.50
Scallop Sashimi w/ Truffle$19.50
More about Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI

Harney Oceanside

301 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.3 (4957 reviews)
Spicy Scallop$4.75
Bay scallops, spicy kani kama, cucumber, and radish sprouts.
More about Harney Oceanside
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Popcorn Scallop Roll$14.95
Deep fried scallops, shrimp tempura, krabmeat, cucumber, masago, and green onion. Six to eight pieces.
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$7.95
Spicy scallop, kaiware, and cucumber.
Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Two Pieces)$5.95
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside

Chicken Soup

Turkey Clubs

Seaweed Salad

Coconut Ice Cream

Tom Kha Soup

Sticky Rice

Chicken Katsu

Ravioli

Map

More near Oceanside to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston