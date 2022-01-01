Wonton soup in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve wonton soup
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Wonton Soup
|$11.95
Chicken, broccoli, celery, cabbages, onion, snow peas, carrot and cilantro in clear broth.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|MEDIUM WONTON SOUP
|$5.20
Wontons, shrimp, white chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts and mushrooms. 170cal
|LARGE WONTON SOUP
|$8.65
Wontons, shrimp, white chicken, broccoli, carrots , water chestnuts and mushrooms. (2) 170cal
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Wonton Soup Large (Chicken Only)
|$13.95
Chicken broth soup with wonton skins stuffed with ground chicken, carrot, cabbage, white, and green onion. Large soups are served with white rice.
|Wonton Soup Small (Chicken Only)
|$6.95
Chicken broth soup with wonton skins stuffed with ground chicken, carrot, cabbage, white, and green onion. Small size soups are served without white rice.