Wonton soup in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve wonton soup

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Wonton Soup$11.95
Chicken, broccoli, celery, cabbages, onion, snow peas, carrot and cilantro in clear broth.
More about Thai Table Time
SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
MEDIUM WONTON SOUP$5.20
Wontons, shrimp, white chicken, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts and mushrooms. 170cal
LARGE WONTON SOUP$8.65
Wontons, shrimp, white chicken, broccoli, carrots , water chestnuts and mushrooms. (2) 170cal
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Wonton Soup Large (Chicken Only)$13.95
Chicken broth soup with wonton skins stuffed with ground chicken, carrot, cabbage, white, and green onion. Large soups are served with white rice.
Wonton Soup Small (Chicken Only)$6.95
Chicken broth soup with wonton skins stuffed with ground chicken, carrot, cabbage, white, and green onion. Small size soups are served without white rice.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Wonton Soup$15.95
Ground pork wonton with mixed vegetable in clear broth soup.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

