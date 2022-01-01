Chicken soup in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Marsala & Wild Rice Soup
|$9.00
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Tortilla Soup And grilled Cheese
|$7.49
|Grilled Cheese & Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.50
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.00
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Tortilla Soup [P]
|$9.21
Robust Grilled Chicken in a Spicy Broth with Corn, Black Beans, Peppers & Onions. Topped with Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream & Cheese. Comes with Choice of Salad & Garlic Bread.
|Southwestern Chicken & Rice Soup [P]
|$9.21
Bowl of Robust Grilled Chicken, Chicken Broth, Peppers, Onions & Wild Rice & Garlic Bread. Topped with Sour Cream & Cilantro with Side Venue or Caesar.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
Tender Pulled Chicken slow cooked with Carrots, Celery & Onions. Finished with Egg Noodles, served with Crackers.