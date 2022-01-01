Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken soup

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala & Wild Rice Soup$9.00
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup And grilled Cheese$7.49
Grilled Cheese & Chicken Noodle Soup$5.50
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Item pic

 

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup [P]$9.21
Robust Grilled Chicken in a Spicy Broth with Corn, Black Beans, Peppers & Onions. Topped with Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream & Cheese. Comes with Choice of Salad & Garlic Bread.
Southwestern Chicken & Rice Soup [P]$9.21
Bowl of Robust Grilled Chicken, Chicken Broth, Peppers, Onions & Wild Rice & Garlic Bread. Topped with Sour Cream & Cilantro with Side Venue or Caesar.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Tender Pulled Chicken slow cooked with Carrots, Celery & Onions. Finished with Egg Noodles, served with Crackers.
More about SWITCH Food Hall

