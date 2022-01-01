Cheese enchiladas in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Enchiladas-Twelve traditional chicken enchiladas made with flour tortillas and topped with homemade tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)
|$36.00
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Ala Carte Enchilada Cheese&Onion
|$3.99
Ala Carte Cheese & Onion Enchilada with choice of sauce.
|Kid Enchilada Cheese
|$5.99
Cheese enchilada with chile con carne or chile con queso. Served with your choice of french fries, apple sauce or green chile rice and refried beans.
|Enchiladas Cheese & Onion
|$11.99
Cheddar cheese and onion, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile, chile verde or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.