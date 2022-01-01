Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas-Twelve traditional chicken enchiladas made with flour tortillas and topped with homemade tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)$36.00
Twelve traditional chicken enchiladas made with flour tortillas and topped with homemade tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)
More about A Catered Affair
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ala Carte Enchilada Cheese&Onion$3.99
Ala Carte Cheese & Onion Enchilada with choice of sauce.
Kid Enchilada Cheese$5.99
Cheese enchilada with chile con carne or chile con queso. Served with your choice of french fries, apple sauce or green chile rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Cheese & Onion$11.99
Cheddar cheese and onion, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile, chile verde or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

