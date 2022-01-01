Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos with Lime- Cabbage Slaw and Pineapple Pico De Gallo$7.99
Southwest seasoned popcorn shrimp, in a a crunchy yellow corn shell, topped with pineapple Pico De Gallo and lime-cabbage slaw. Served with sour cream
Hard Shell Beef Tacos with Pico De Gallo and Cheddar Jack Cheese$7.99
Three yellow corn, hard shell tacos, stuffed with seasoned, angus ground beef, topped with fresh Tomato Pico De Gallo and cheddar jack cheese, served with sour cream
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Puerto Vallarta Orange image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dos Tacos$9.29
Kids Taco$7.95
Tacos Paseados$10.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Home Fries

Salmon

Curry

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chutney

Tortilla Soup

Garden Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Orange to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston