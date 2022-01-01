Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100

100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

The Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a bulky roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.59
with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.59
Perfectly Grilled Chicken Breast, Served on a Bulkie Roll with Lettuce and Tomato
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast. Served on a Bulkie Roll with Lettuce and Tomato
The Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
Haven Hot Chicken

550 Boston Post Road, Orange

NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo$13.75
Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
The NOT Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll
