Chicken sandwiches in Orange

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a bulky roll.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.59
with lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.59
Perfectly Grilled Chicken Breast, Served on a Bulkie Roll with Lettuce and Tomato
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast. Served on a Bulkie Roll with Lettuce and Tomato
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
Haven Hot Chicken
550 Boston Post Road, Orange
|NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$13.75
Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink
|The NOT Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll