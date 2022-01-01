Quesadillas in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Chicken Bacon Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Shaved Steak Quesadillas
|$6.99
Shaved steak, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$5.99
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Stuffed in a Griddled Flour Tortilla with Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Jack Cheese
Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
|Quesadilla
|$5.99
Flour Tortilla Grilled Up with Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Orange
377 Boston Post Road, Orange
|Laredo Quesadilla
|$17.99
Marinated zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach with monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.95
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$18.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.