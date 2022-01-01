Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100

100 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla$6.99
Shaved Steak Quesadillas$6.99
Shaved steak, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese
Vegetable Quesadilla$5.99
More about Cafe Services - 511 - Avangrid Orange 100
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180

180 Marsh Hill Road, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Stuffed in a Griddled Flour Tortilla with Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Jack Cheese
Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Quesadilla$5.99
Flour Tortilla Grilled Up with Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Cafe Services - 510 - Avangrid Orange 180
Kids Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Orange

377 Boston Post Road, Orange

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Laredo Quesadilla$17.99
Marinated zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach with monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Kids Quesadilla$7.95
Carne Asada Quesadilla$18.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Puerto Vallarta Orange

