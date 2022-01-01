Carmine imageView gallery

Carmine 25 State Street

6 Reviews

25 State Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

APPETIZERS

"Exploding' Little Neck Clams

$20.00

Ahi Tuna Arrabiata

$18.00

Burrata

$15.00

Eggplant parm app

$15.00

Rapi and Sausage

$14.00

Simple Arugula

$11.00

Arugula Milanese

$21.00

Octopus

$22.00

FAGOTTINI

$19.00

PASTA/MAIN

Bolog

$35.00

Caccio Pepe

$22.00

Chicken Parm

$27.00

Crazy Alfredo

$24.00

Entree Eggplant Parm

$27.00

Fettuccine Carmine

$35.00

Frutti Di Mare

$38.00

Mimmo's Filet

$42.00

Palermitana

$24.00

Scallop Fra Diavlo

$37.00

Spag Clam

$32.00

Ziti Gorgonzola

$22.00

Tonno Siciliano

$27.00

Ravioli

$49.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 State Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Carmine image

