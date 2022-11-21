Restaurant header imageView gallery

E.B.A. Café

review star

No reviews yet

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr.

Ann Arbor, MI 48106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
Picasso Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

-Paint Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Picasso Deli Sandwich Here!
Picasso Sandwich

Picasso Sandwich

$8.59

Choose from the following options to build your very own Picasso Deli Creation!

-Works of Art

The Picasso Deli works of art sandwiches come in small (3oz of meat) and large (6oz of meat) sizes
#1 | Da Vinci's Bacon Turkey Fresco

#1 | Da Vinci's Bacon Turkey Fresco

$9.59

Turkey | Bacon | Provolone | Tomato | Lettuce | Mayo | Ciabatta Bread

#2 | Picasso's Turkey Abstract

#2 | Picasso's Turkey Abstract

$9.59

Turkey | Cream Cheese | Tomato | Lettuce | Horseradish | Cranberry Sauce | Ciabatta Bread

#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie

#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie

$9.59

Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Lettuce | Honey Dijon Mustard | Ciabatta Bread

#4 | Pollock's Pesto Turkey

#4 | Pollock's Pesto Turkey

$9.59

Turkey | Provolone | Roasted Red Peppers | Tomato | Pesto | Ciabatta Bread

#5 | Van Gogh's Symbolic Corned Beef

#5 | Van Gogh's Symbolic Corned Beef

$9.59

Corned Beef | Swiss | Pickle | Lettuce | Tomato | Stoneground Mustard | Ciabatta Bread

#6 | Vermeer's Veggie

#6 | Vermeer's Veggie

$9.59

Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Spinach | Basil | Balsamic Glaze | Ciabatta Bread

#7 | Raphael's Italian Renaissance

#7 | Raphael's Italian Renaissance

$9.59

Ham | Pepperoni | Salami | Provolone | Tomato | Onion | Banana Peppers | Italian Dressing | Ciabatta Bread

#8 | Michelangelo's Mozzarella

#8 | Michelangelo's Mozzarella

$9.59

Pepperoni | Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Pesto | Ciabatta Bread

#9 | Kahlo's Cali Turkey

#9 | Kahlo's Cali Turkey

$9.59

Turkey | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Cucumber | Ranch | Ciabatta Bread

#16 | Nihad's Chicken Salad

#16 | Nihad's Chicken Salad

$8.59

Ni’s Chicken Salad | Swiss | Lettuce | Tomato | Whole Grain Bread

#18 | Two Ways Reuben

#18 | Two Ways Reuben

$8.59

Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Rye Bread

#19 | Jerry's Reuben

#19 | Jerry's Reuben

$8.59

Turkey | Swiss | Coleslaw | Thousand Island | Grilled Rye Bread

-Hot Wraps

all hot wraps are prepared with a flour tortilla.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Wrap

Smoked BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Shredded Cheese Blend | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Pepper | BBQ Sauce

Cordon Bleu Chicken Wrap

Cordon Bleu Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Dearborn Ham | Shredded Cheese Blend | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Pepper | Honey Dijon Mustard

Chicken Verona Wrap

Chicken Verona Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Shredded Cheese Blend | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Pepper | Pesto | Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Shredded Cheese Blend | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Pepper | Frank's Red Hot

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Marinated Chicken | Garlic Parmesan Spread | Pickle | Tomato | Onion | Feta Cheese

-Quesadillas

All quesadillas are prepared on a flour tortilla & served with salsa & Sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Choice of Three Vegetables

Black Bean Quesadilla

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Black Bean & Corn Salsa | Choice of Three Vegetables | Southwest Ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Vegetables

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Vegetables | BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Vegetables | Buffalo Sauce

-Flatbread Pizza

Classic Flatbread Pizza

Classic Flatbread Pizza

$6.79

Mozzarella Cheese | Choice of Two Toppings | Marinara Sauce

Pesto Veggie Flatbread Pizza

Pesto Veggie Flatbread Pizza

$6.79

Basil Pesto | Mozzarella | Tomato | Spinach | Red Onion | Banana Peppers

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

$6.79

Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Marinara Sauce

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$7.79

Marinated Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Red Onion | Tomato | BBQ Sauce

Meat Lovers Flatbread Pizza

Meat Lovers Flatbread Pizza

$8.29

Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Ham | Bacon | Mozzarella | Marinara Sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Order online to save time! Payment can be made in the cafe, at either cashier station. Pick up your order at the station associated with the item. IF YOU ARE HAVING PROBLEMS WITH ORDERING PLEASE EMAIL JFRYE@PRGMICHIGAN.COM or NBRINKER@PRGMICHIGAN.COM

Location

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48106

Directions

Gallery
Picasso @ E.B.A. Café image
Picasso @ E.B.A. Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

XPO Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2211 Old Earhart Road Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Rappourt
orange starNo Reviews
2721 Plymouth Road Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Picasso @ NCRC Café
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Plymouth Road Ann Arbor, MI 48109
View restaurantnext
Plymouth Rd No Thai!
orange starNo Reviews
1745 Plymouth Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Great Plains Burger Co - Ann Arbor
orange starNo Reviews
1771 Plymouth Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Scorchy's Burrito's - Cantina
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston