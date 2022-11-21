E.B.A. Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Order online to save time! Payment can be made in the cafe, at either cashier station. Pick up your order at the station associated with the item. IF YOU ARE HAVING PROBLEMS WITH ORDERING PLEASE EMAIL JFRYE@PRGMICHIGAN.COM or NBRINKER@PRGMICHIGAN.COM
Location
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
No Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor