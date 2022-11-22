Great Notion Brewing Alberta

Luminous 03 Crowler

$12.00

Sour IPA- 5.5% ABV- Luminous is our series of Sour IPA's and each batch is uniquely different. The dry-hop and fruit varieties change, but the base beer remains the same. Luminous 03 was fermented with our house yeast strain and strawberries. The malted oats, milk sugar & vanilla beans make for a truly enlightening experience!