Brewpubs & Breweries

Great Notion Brewing Alberta

review star

No reviews yet

2204 NE Alberta St.

#101

Portland, OR 97211

Crowlers To-Go

Dr. Fizz Crowler

$8.00
Pig Otter Giraffe Crowler

$12.00

Fruited Sour- 5.9% ABV- Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava combine in a refreshing fruited sour beer better known as a P.O.G. or Pig, Otter, Giraffe.

Last Beer Tonight Crowler

$9.00

English Bitter- 4.7% ABV- Last Beer Tonight is an English Bitter brewed with Fuggles hops and English Maris Otter malt. Andy and Meredith bid on the chance to make this beer that supports Brews for New Avenues and a love for Bitters.

Luminous 03 Crowler

$12.00

Sour IPA- 5.5% ABV- Luminous is our series of Sour IPA's and each batch is uniquely different. The dry-hop and fruit varieties change, but the base beer remains the same. Luminous 03 was fermented with our house yeast strain and strawberries. The malted oats, milk sugar & vanilla beans make for a truly enlightening experience!

Guava Glow Crowler

$12.00

Guava Glow is a tropical IPA that features a huge Citra dry hop and is fermented with guava puree. Guava Glow has all of the tropical flavors you love without additional sweetness in a hoppy Citra IPA.

Juice Jr Crowler

$12.00

Juice Jr. just might be our most popular hazy IPA. This classic is all about the citrus and tropical Mosaic hop. Lush and easy drinking with notes of citrus and pineapple.

Double Stack Crowler

$13.00

Double Stack is our Imperial Breakfast Stout aged on whole bean coffee from Portland's Coava Coffee with an extreme maple syrup flavor.

Haze Cadet Crowler

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

RC Cola

$3.00

Diet RC Cola

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Kids Beverages

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Diet RC

$2.00

Kids Gingerbeer

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids RC

$2.00

Kids Rootbeer

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Glassware

Crossaxe Taster Glass

$5.00
Classic Flute

$10.00
Classic Tulip

$10.00Out of stock
Character Teku (Ver 2)

$12.00Out of stock
Crossaxe Small Diamond

$12.00Out of stock
Crossaxe Pint Glass

$10.00
Crossaxe Camp Mug

$18.00Out of stock
Fresh Hop Pint Glass

$12.00

Ocktoberfest Stein

$15.00
BA Night of the Living Squatch Glass

$13.00

The second glass in our two part spooky Halloween glassware collection featuring Night of the Living Squatch label art on a 17oz ARC Nordic cooler complete with glow in the dark marshmallows and Great Notion logo. Hand washing recommended, not available for shipping.

T-Shirts

S Classic Logo Tee

$22.00
M Classic Logo Tee

$22.00
L Classic Logo Tee

$22.00
XL Classic Logo Tee

$22.00
XXL Classic Logo Tee

$22.00
S Black Crossaxe Tee

$22.00
M Black Crossaxe Tee

$22.00Out of stock
L Black Crossaxe Tee

$22.00Out of stock
XL Black Crossaxe Tee

$22.00Out of stock
XXL Black Crossaxe Tee

$22.00
S Notion Lite Tee

$22.00
M Notion Lite Tee

$22.00
L Notion Lite Tee

$22.00
XL Notion Lite Tee

$22.00Out of stock
XXL Notion Lite Tee

$22.00
XXXL Notion Lite Tee

$22.00Out of stock

S Crossaxe Camp Shirt

$60.00Out of stock

M Crossaxe Camp Shirt

$60.00Out of stock

L Crossaxe Camp Shirt

$60.00Out of stock

XL Crossaxe Camp Shirt

$60.00

XXL Crossaxe Camp Shirt

$60.00Out of stock

S Blueberry Muffin Tee

$22.00Out of stock

M Blueberry Muffin Tee

$22.00

L Blueberry Muffin Tee

$22.00

XL Blueberry Muffin Tee

$22.00

2XL Blueberry Muffin Tee

$22.00Out of stock

S Hop Family Tee

$22.00

M Hop Family Tee

$22.00

L Hop Family Tee

$22.00Out of stock

XL Hop Family Tee

$22.00

2XL Hop Family Tee

$22.00

S Navy Long Sleeve Pocket Tee

$40.00Out of stock

M Navy Long Sleeve Pocket Tee

$40.00

L Navy Long Sleeve Pocket Tee

$40.00

XL Navy Long Sleeve Pocket Tee

$40.00

2XL Navy Long Sleeve Pocket Tee

$40.00

Sweatshirts/Flannels/Jackets

S Classic Hoodie

$40.00
M Classic Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock
L Classic Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock
XL Classic Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock
XXL Classic Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock
S Red Flannel

$40.00
M Red Flannel

$40.00Out of stock
L Red Flannel

$40.00Out of stock
XL Red Flannel

$40.00Out of stock
XXL Red Flannel

$40.00

S Fresh Hop Hoodie

$60.00

M Fresh Hop Hoodie

$60.00

L Fresh Hop Hoodie

$60.00Out of stock

XL Fresh Hop Hoodie

$60.00

2XL Fresh Hop Hoodie

$60.00Out of stock

S Olive Tie Dye Hoodie

$65.00Out of stock

M Olive Tie Dye Hoodie

$65.00

L Olive Tie Dye Hoodie

$65.00

XL Olive Tie Dye Hoodie

$65.00Out of stock

2XL Olive Tie Dye Hoodie

$65.00Out of stock

S Raglan Crewneck

$50.00Out of stock

M Raglan Crewneck

$50.00Out of stock

L Raglan Crewneck

$50.00

XL Raglan Crewneck

$50.00

2XL Raglan Crewneck

$50.00Out of stock

Hats

Trail Blazer Flatbill

$20.00

Crossaxe Dad Hat

$20.00

Fresh Hop Snapback

$30.00Out of stock

Waffle Knit Beanie

$25.00

Other

Coloring Book

$5.00Out of stock
Logo Sticker

$2.00
Merry Dankster Blotter Art

$15.00Out of stock

This one of kind blotter art would have been a real hit with Ken Kesey! Offset lithography printed with vegetable ink and perforated into 900 squares, this 7.5in x 7.5in original artwork is legal art and does not contain drugs.

Soccer Scarf

$11.00Out of stock

Crossaxe Tin Tacker

$28.00

Blueberry Ruffin

$17.00Out of stock

Crossaxe Sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2204 NE Alberta St., #101, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

