Knolls Long Beach Bixby Knolls

4354 Atlantic Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BEER (Bottled)

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

N/A Beer

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

Truly

$6.00

Whiteclaw

$6.00

Michelob

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Banquet

$5.00

Fruit Cart

$6.00

Mamitas

$6.00

Smith Wicks

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

805

$8.00

Blood Orange IPA

$7.50

Coors Light

$6.50

House Amber Ale

$7.00

House Blonde

$7.00

House Hef

$7.00

House IPA

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Scrimshaw

$7.50

Space Dust

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Mangocart

$7.00

Estrella

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Guava Cider

$8.00

Cranberry Sour

$8.00

San Fernando

$8.00

Dog Fish

$8.00

Summer Ale

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$8.00

Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Slightly Sour

$8.00

Coors

$6.50

Magners

$8.00

Passion Wolf Hazy

$8.00

Firestone Double Hazy Ipa

$9.00

Peanut Butter Stout

$8.00

Dogfish

$9.00

Town Park

$7.00

Monkey

$9.00

X Seltzer

$7.00

Back N Tan

$9.00

Black N Tan

$9.00

Old Rasputain

$8.00

Dream Patch Sour

$7.00

Mother Earth

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Agua Santa

$7.00

Trumer Pilsner

$7.50

Sam Adam Summer Ale

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$7.00

LIQUEUR

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

B&B

$12.00

Baileys

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Martel

$14.00

Midori

$11.00

Cocalero

$8.00

Jager

$12.00

NA Bev

Arnold Parmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Dr Pepper

$2.85

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.85

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Kid Drink

$1.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Panna

$4.00

Pelegrino

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$3.95

Rootbeer

$2.85

Roy Roger’s

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.85

Soda Water

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Tonic Water

$2.85

Vbloody Mary

$5.00

Milk

$2.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.85

Rootbeer

$2.85

Hi-C

$2.85

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Jarritos Mineral Water

$3.50

Coke Zero

$2.85

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Cucumber Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Manhathan

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Margarita

$10.00

Cadillac Marg

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Kamakazi

$10.00

B-day Cake

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Blackberry Marg

$12.00

Cucumber Marg

$12.00

AMF

$13.00

Blood Orange Marg

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Irish Mule

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

B-52

$12.00

Pineapple Marg

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Cactus Cooler

$12.00

Cantalope Martini

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Irish Carbomb

$10.00

Side Car

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Long Beach Tea

$13.00

Sunset

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Peach Martini

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Washington Apple

$14.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Baileys & Coffee

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Keylime Martini

$12.00

Green Tea Shots

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Sangria Extra Float

$15.00

Incredible Hulk

$13.00

Vegas Bomb

$13.00

Mango Martini

$12.00

Watermelon Martini

$12.00

Beee Knees

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Purple Rain

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Purple Martini

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$12.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Jade Dragon

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Guava Marg

$13.00

Blackberry Sangria

$12.00

Strong Beach IT

$14.00

Watermelon Marg

$13.00

Gin Gimlet

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

French Gimlet

$13.00

Scooby

$12.00

Negroni

$15.00

Tokyo Tea

$13.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

SPIRITS

Mezcal

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

Absolut

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Mandarin

$11.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Grey Goose Essence

$10.00

Cucumber Vodka

$10.00

Orange Vodka

$10.00

Rasberry Vodka

$10.00

Stoli Strawberry

$11.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Drakes

$14.00

Stoli Elit

$14.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$13.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Myers

$10.00

Anejo

$14.50

Cazadores Rep

$13.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Rep

$15.00

Centenario reposado

$12.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Clase azul reposado

$29.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.50

Codigo Reposado

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

1800 Cristaliano

$16.00

Corralejo Rep

$10.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Añejo

$17.00

Altos Reposado

$9.00

Altos Plato

$8.00

Codigo Anejo

$18.00

Codigo Blanco

$10.00

Jaja Reposado

$10.00

7 Leguas Reposado

$12.00

Mandala Extra Añejo

$30.00

Dahlia Cristalino

$12.00

Corralejo Blanco

$9.00

Teremana

$12.00

Corralejo Anejo

$11.00

1146

$15.00

Cazadores Anejo Cristalino

$12.00

Cazadores Anejo Cristalino

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva De Familia

$30.00

3 Gen Anejo

$16.00

3 Gen Reposado

$15.00

3 Gen Blanco

$14.00

JAJA Blanco

$9.00

Mandala Blanco

$14.00

Mandala Reposado

$15.00

Lobo Joven

$14.00

Lobo Reposado

$15.00

Lobo Extra Anejo

$29.00

818

$10.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$12.00

Dame Mas Repo

$25.00

818 Anejo

$15.00

818 Reposado

$12.00

Avion 44

$29.00

Casa Noble

$14.00

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$29.00

Clase Azul Gold

$45.00

Johnny Walker Red

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$35.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12

$15.00

Buchanan's

$12.00

Glenfeddich 14 Yr

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Glenfeddich 12

$12.00

Macallan12

$15.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Frey Ranch

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Redemption

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Templeten

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Red Breast

$16.00

Hibiki

$20.00

Hakushu

$22.00

Suntori Toki

$16.00

Nikka C

$15.00

Yamazaki

$17.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Revel Stoke

$10.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Larceny

$11.00

High West

$11.00

Sheep Dog

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$12.00

Powers

$11.00

Stolen X

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Horse Soldier

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Little Book

$15.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$14.00

Tenjaku

$15.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Ole Smoky

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Jeffersons

$14.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Macallan

$16.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Glenderenach 15

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Laphroag 10

$14.00

Glengrant

$14.00

Baileys

$10.00

Midori

$11.00

Grand marnier

$13.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Fireball

$11.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Chamboard

$10.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Sheep Dog

$9.00

Martel

$14.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Courvoisier

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

WINE

House Cabernet

$9.00

Franciscan

$15.00

Justin

$17.00

Rodney Strong

$13.00

House Cabernet - BTL

$28.00

Franciscan - BTL

$54.00

Justin - BTL

$60.00

Robert Strong - BTL

$48.00

Daou

$15.00

Federalist

$20.00

Federalist BTL

$68.00

Daou Cab - BTL

$54.00

Carnivor Cab

$12.00

House Merlot

$9.00

Cannonball

$12.00

House Merlot - BTL

$28.00

Cannonball - BTL

$40.00

Simi

$11.00

House Pinot Noir

$9.00

Meiomi

$12.00

Parducci

$14.00

House Pinto Noir - BTL

$28.00

Meioni - BTL

$40.00

Parducci - BTL

$49.00

Noble Vines

$9.00

Sea Sun

$11.00

PN La Crema

$11.00

1000 Stories

$13.00

Rabble ( Syrah )

$14.00

7 Deadly Sins ( Zinfandel ) - BTL

$48.00

Rabble ( Syrah ) - BTL

$49.00

Prisoner - BTL

$90.00

Malbec

$10.00

Conundrum

$12.00

Pessimist

$11.00

Conundrum Bottle

$42.00

1000 Bottle

$32.00

Graffina (Malbec)

$14.00

Graffina-BTL

$49.00

1000 Stories (Zin)

$14.00

Pessimist Btl

$37.00

Coppola BTL

$30.00

House Chardonnay

$9.00

Kendall Jackson

$10.00

Charles Krug

$12.00

Louis Jadot

$13.00

Daou

$15.00

Sonoma

$16.00

House Chardonnay - BTL

$28.00

Kendall Jackson- BTL

$34.00

Charles Krug- BTL

$40.00

Louis Jadot- BTL

$43.00

Daou- BTL

$55.00

Sonoma- BTL

$59.00

La Crema

$12.00

La Crema Btl

$40.00

Federalist Chard

$10.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Oyster Bay

$11.00

Charles Krug

$13.00

House Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$28.00

Oyster Bay - BTL

$38.00

Charles Krug - BTL

$42.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon

$12.00

Kim Crawford Btl

$38.00

House Pinto Grigio

$9.00

House Pinto Grigio - BTL

$28.00

Ruffino

$10.00

Terlato PG

$14.00

Terlato Btl

$49.00

Ruffino Btl

$42.00

House Champagne

$8.00

House Champagne - BTL

$26.00

Champagne Split - BTL

$11.00

Proseco Split - BTL

$11.00

Proseco Btl

$28.00

Mum Bottle

$32.00

Chandon Split

$13.00

Moët

$40.00

Moet Split

$15.00

Risiling

$9.00

Chloe

$11.00

Risiling - BTL

$30.00

Rose - BTL

$35.00

Daou Rose

$12.00

Daou Rose BTL

$42.00

Source Of Joy

$13.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Family friendly full service restaurant with a full bar , 24 beers on draft and a 70 plus item menu. knolls provides a fun California casual dining experience. Delicious food , great friends and good times.

4354 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807

Knolls Long Beach image
Knolls Long Beach image

