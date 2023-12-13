- Home
- Somerville
- La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar
La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar
505 Medford St
Somerville, MA 02145
Cocktails
Top-shelf Cocktails
Holiday Drinks
- Mistletoe Margarita$16.00
Blueberries, bribon reposado tequila, agave, lime and bitters, rosemary, sugar rim
- Grinch Margarita$16.00
Passion fruit, mango, lime and blue curacao
- Ginger Caipirinha$15.00
Cachaca, ginger, mint, fresh lime juice, sugar
- Christmas Caipirinha$15.00
Pomegranate, lime, sugar and Cachaca
- Candy Cane Mojito$15.00
Flor de caña rum, coconut, lime, sugar, mint, candy cane
- Winter Sangria$15.00
Cranberries, orange, apple, bribon añejo tequila, chardonnay
- Coquito$14.00Out of stock
Flor de cana rum, coconut rum, coconut and spices
- Merry Martini$19.00
Crystal head vodka, cointreau, pomegranate, lemon
Craft Margaritas
- Cheers to Barbie$16.00
Cantera negra, dragon fruit, coconut & lime. Sugar rim
- La Posada Marg$15.00
Fresh lime juice, hotel California reposado. Salt rim
- Jalapeño Marg$15.00
Fresh lime & jalapeño, tanteo jalapeño infused tequila tajin rim
- Mezcalita Marg$16.00
Pineapple, jalapeño, dulce vida tequila, vida mezcal
- Passion Marg$14.00
Passion fruit, altos tequila. Sugar rim
- Mango Marg$14.00
Mango, altos tequila, splash of lime. Tajin rim
- Coronarita$18.00
Single. Fresh lime, altos tequila, and a coronita, tajin rim
Mocktails
Shot
Pitchers
- Pitcher Mistletoe Margarita$64.00
Blueberries, bribon reposado tequila, agave, lime and bitters, rosemary, sugar rim
- Pitcher Grinch Margarita$64.00
Passion fruit, mango, lime and blue curacao
- Pitcher Ginger Caipirinha$50.00
Cachaca, ginger, mint, fresh lime juice, sugar
- Pitcher Christmas Caipirinha$50.00
Pomegranate, lime, sugar and Cachaca
- Pitcher Candy Cane Mojito$50.00
Flor de caña rum, coconut, lime, sugar, mint, candy cane
- Pitcher Winter Sangria$50.00
Cranberries, orange, apple, bribon añejo tequila, chardonnay
- Pitcher Cheers to Barbie$64.00
Cantera negra, dragon fruit, coconut & lime. Sugar rim
- Pitcher La Posada$60.00
Fresh lime juice, hotel California reposado. Salt rim
- Pitcher Jalapeño$60.00
Fresh lime & jalapeño, tanteo jalapeño infused tequila tajin rim
- Pitcher Mezcalita$64.00
Pineapple, jalapeño, dulce vida tequila, vida mezcal
- Pitcher Passion$56.00
Passion fruit, altos tequila. Sugar rim
- Pitcher Mango$56.00
Mango, altos tequila, splash of lime. Tajin rim
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Empanadas$10.00
3 pieces, served with chipotle aioli
- Beef Empanadas$10.00
3 pieces, served with salsa verde
- Cheese Fries$9.00
Fries with melted cheese blend. Add carne asada
- Chicken & Fries$12.00
Choose chicken tenders or wings. Served with a side of chipotle mayo
- Chipotle Salad$9.00
Lettuce with chipotle mayo dressing, pink onions, cotija cheese, and avocado
- Chips & Dip$5.00
Mexican guac $9, guacamolillo (vegan) $7, jalapeno queso $7, salsa (vegan) $6, salsa Verde, (vegan) $5, vegan queso $8
- Crispy Shrimp Bites$12.00
Fresh cucumber topped with guacamole and crispy shrimp
- Lime Chicken Wings$12.00
8 jumbo chicken wings tossed in fresh lime juice
- Lolitas Salad$9.00
Lettuce, cucumber-tomato salad, tossed in guacamolillo, cheese, pink onions, and crushed chips
- Pork Belly and Yucca$12.00
Fried yucca and crispy slow roasted pork belly with cilantro aioli
- Nacho Fries$13.00
French fries with black beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, crema, salsa, and guacamole. Add chicken, carnitas, Carne asada or beef Birria, veggie or beyond beef for $3 vegan option available
- Nachos$12.00
Made chips with black beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, crema, salsa and guacamole. Add chicken, carnitas, Carne asada or beef Birria, veggie or beyond beef for $3
- Tequenos$10.00
Venezuelan cheese bites served with cilantro aioli
- Veggie Empanadas$10.00
3 pieces. Served with salsa verde
- Mini Jalapeño Pupusas$10.00
Jalapeño and cheese filling. Served with curtido and salsa
- Elote Loco$6.00
Corn on the cob salvadorean carnival style. With house made sauce and cotija cheese
Joe's Wings
- 5 Tenders$11.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, honey BBQ, tangy golden, mango habanero, 3chili hot sauce. Choice of blue cheese or ranch. Served with carrots and celery
- 10 Tenders$20.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, honey BBQ, tangy golden, mango habanero, 3chili hot sauce. Choice of blue cheese or ranch. Served with carrots and celery
- 15 Tenders$27.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, honey BBQ, tangy golden, mango habanero, 3chili hot sauce. Choice of blue cheese or ranch. Served with carrots and celery
- 7 Wings$10.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, honey BBQ, tangy golden, mango habanero, 3chili hot sauce. Choice of blue cheese or ranch. Served with carrots and celery
- 10 Wings$15.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, honey BBQ, tangy golden, mango habanero, 3chili hot sauce. Choice of blue cheese or ranch. Served with carrots and celery
- 15 Wings$22.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, honey BBQ, tangy golden, mango habanero, 3chili hot sauce. Choice of blue cheese or ranch. Served with carrots and celery
- 20 Wings$28.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, honey BBQ, tangy golden, mango habanero, 3chili hot sauce. Choice of blue cheese or ranch. Served with carrots and celery
- 30 Wings$39.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, honey BBQ, tangy golden, mango habanero, 3chili hot sauce. Choice of blue cheese or ranch. Served with carrots and celery
- 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese$12.00
- BBQ Fries$12.00
- Buffalo Fries$12.00
Specialties
- Alambre$22.00
Chicken and chorizo with veggies and Oaxaca cheese, served with a stack or corn tortillas, pico de gallo and crema
- Parrillada La Posada$70.00
Steak, pork belly, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, onion, jalapeno and tomatillo, all grilled, with casamiento, salad, plantain, crema, pico and guacamole, and of course corn tortillas. (Feast for 2)
- Beef Birria Chimichanga$18.00
Rice beans cheese and Birria beef chimichanga, topped with salsa verde crema and guacamole
- Beefless Birria Chimi$18.00
Rice beans cheese and Birria beef chimichanga, topped with salsa verde crema and guacamole
- Birria Ramen$18.00Out of stock
Birria broth, noddles, boiled egg, cilantro, onions, and pulled beef
- Enchiladas$16.00
Salsa Verde and mole enchiladas topped with cotija cheese, guacamole, and crema beef Birria, Carne asada or beffless Birria $18 chicken $17 veggie $16 vegan option available
- Fajitas$16.00
Fajitas come with a side of lettuce, cheese, jalapenos, crema, pico de gallo, guacamolillo, and soft flour tortillas. Chicken $19, veggie $16, shrimp $20
- Pupusa Plate(3)$15.00
Birria and cheese , chicken and cheese, revueltas (pork, beans, and cheese), beans and cheese, cheese, vegan carrot and cheese, vegan beans and cheese, single pupusas $6/each
- Pupusa (1)
- Burrito$12.00
Rice, beans, cheese, crema and guacamole, served with chips and salsa Verde. Beef Birria $15, beefless Birria $15, Carne asada $15, shrimp fajita $15, chicken $14, veggie $14 vegan option available
- Quesadilla$14.00
Quesadilla with a cheese blend. Served with rice beans crema and pico de gallo. Beef Birria, beefless Birria, Carne asada, shrimp fajita $18 chicken or veggie fajitas $16 plain cheese $14 vegan option available
Tacos
- 3 Beef Birria Tacos$18.00
Spicy pulled beef and cheese, cilantro and onions on crispy corn tortillas served with a side of consome and guacamolillo
- Canasta Tacos$16.00
4 tacos on soft streemed corn tortillas, topped with salsa verde, onions, cilantro, crema and guacamole. Choose chicken or veggies
- Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Steak, 3chili, pink onions, and avocado
- Chicken Taco$6.00
Pulled chicken, mole sauce, cotija cheese, pink onions and avocado
- Fish Taco$6.00
Crispy fish, lime cabbage curtido, salsa verde, and avocado
- Shrimp Taco$6.00
Crispy shrimp, lime pickled cabbage salad, chipotle aioli and avocado
- Pork Belly Taco$6.00
Tender grilled pork belly topped with pickled onions and chipotle mayo
- Tacos Jalisco$5.00
Corn tortilla, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema. Choose options: Carne asada, chicken, fish, shrimp, beefless Birria, yuca. $5 each
- Traditional Taco$5.00
2 corn tortillas tacos, with cilantro onions and guacamolillo. Choose options: Carne asada, chicken, fish, shrimp, beefless Birria, yuca $5 each
- Yucca Taco Vegan$5.00
Fried yuca, lime curtido, salsa Verde and avocado
- Beefless Birria Tacos$18.00
Birria protein shreds cilantro, onions cheese and guacamolillo
Traditional Dishes
- Carne Asada Dish$20.00
Served with rice, beans, fried plantains, and corn salad
- Chicken Wings Dish$18.00
Served with rice, beans, fried plantains and corn salad
- Crispy Shrimp Dish$18.00
Served with rice, beans, fried plantains and corn salad
- Crispy Tilapia Fillets$18.00
Served with rice, beans, fried plantains and corn salad
- Doble Sabor Dish$18.00
Choose 2 : grilled chicken, milanesa, wings, crispy fish, crispy shrimp, Carne asada (+$3).served with rice, beans, fried plantains and corn salad
- Milanesa Dish$17.00
Served with rice, beans, fried plantains and corn salad
- Plato El Primo$22.00
Carne asada, pollo a la plancha, with rice beans yuca and fried plantains
- Pollo a La Plancha$17.00
Served with rice, beans, fried plantains, and corn salad
Vegetarian/Vegan
- Combo Plate$14.00
Rice, beans, fried plantain, crispy yucca taco, and veggie empanada
- Plato Mixto$13.00
Rice, beans, fried yucca, plantains, corn salad, and avocado
- Vegan Fiesta Platter$18.00
2 refried beans pupusas, veggie empanada, fries, fried plantains and fried yuca, with sides of curtido salsa, and salsa Verde
- Yucca Taco Vegan$5.00
Fried yuca, lime curtido, salsa Verde and avocado
- Veggie Canasta Tacos$16.00
4 mixed veggies tacos on soft streemed corn tortillas, topped with salsa verde, crema, onions, cilantro and topped with guac
- Veggie Empanadas$10.00
3 pieces. Served with salsa verde
Sides & Extras
Desserts
Drinks
Beverages
Juices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Latin American and Mexican Cuisine.
505 Medford St, Somerville, MA 02145