Restaurant header imageView gallery

OMG Cocina 1500 7th Street Unit 1F

review star

No reviews yet

1500 7th Street Unit 1F

Sacramento, CA 95814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Agua Frescas

Pina & Pepino

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Water

Soda

Coca Cola

$4.50

Fauntain Drink

Sprite

$4.50

Horchata, Pepino, Pina

Diet Coke

$4.50

Fanta- Orange

$4.50

Minute Made

$4.50

Coke Zero

$4.50

Coffee

Coffee

$4.50

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$9.50

surved with housemade tortilla chips. -add jalapeños $0.75

Guacamole

$10.50

vegetarian item- avocado, cotija cheese, lime,onion, cilantro and tamato. surved with housemade tortilla chips

Esquite

$8.00

corn, mayonnaise, cotija chees and chili powder

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

$6.00

tomatillos, onions, garlic, jalapeños, cilantro and dived avocado. surved with housemade tortilla chips

Tatemado Salsa

$6.00

tomatoes, onions, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro and dived avocado. surved with housemade tortilla chips

Shared Plates

Tostaditas de Mole

$18.00

three crispy tostadas topped with oaxacan chicken mole negro, beans, pickles red onions, sour cream, cotija cheese and avocado (contains nuts/peanuts)

Tacos de Papa

$17.00

Three crispy potato filled tacos served with our green tomatillo salsa, radish, cabbage, onion avocado sour cream and cheese

Sopes

$21.00

Three homemade fried corn masa sopes, topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, cabbage salad, sour cream, cotija cheese and avocado

Ceviche

$18.50

Citrus marinated fish, shrimp and octopus, onion, tomato, cilantro, serrano peppers, avocado served with housemade tostadas

Super Nachos

$18.00

Homemade tortilla chips, refried beans, choice of meat, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapeños

Soup & Salads

Green Chicken Pozole

$15.00

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomato, pumpkin seeds (pepitas), avocado, grilled corn, cucumber and creamy cilantro avocado dressing

Arrachera Salad

$19.50

Grilled stake, romaine, tomato, pumpkin seeds (pepitas), avocado, grilled corn, cucumber and creamy peach dressing

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Achiote marinated Salmon, romaine, tomato, pumpkin seeds (pepitas), avocado, grilled corn, cucumber and creamy cilantro avocado dressing

Entrees

Street Taco

$3.00

choice of meat, cilantro, onion, tomatillo and salsa

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

breaded shrimp, chipotle aioli, pineapple pico de gallo, cabbage slaw on corn tortilla

OMG Taco Plate

$15.00

two tacos with arrachera, pico de mango, cabbage, with side of rice.

Burrito

$9.50

choice of meat, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese. served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

Shrimp Burrito

$10.50

Shrimp, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Enchilada Plate

$18.00

Three chicken or cheese enchiladas in our red guajilo sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and served with rice and beans

Quesadilla Plate

$16.00

flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and side of rice

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and side of rice

Arrachera Plate

$25.00

Grilled arrachera steak marinated in our house seasoning served on top of grilled onions, roasted jalapeno and served with beans, rice and guacamole, and tortillas

Bistec Tatemado

$19.50

marinated in our house seasoning served on top of grilled onions, roasted jalapeno and served with beans, rice and guacamole, and tortillas

Carnita Plate

$20.00

Citrus braised tender pulled pork with crispy exterior and served over a bed on of peppers and onions alongside pickled jalapenos, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and your choiceof tortillas

Guiso de Costillas de Puerco con Nopales

$18.50

served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and your choice of tortillas

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Shrimp Fajita

$22.00

Mix Fajita

$30.00

Salmon Caribeno

$22.00

Pulpo Caribeno

$25.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

choice of meat, refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of rice.

Kids Taco Plate

$7.00

a flour tortilla with your choice of meat and shredded cheese. served with rice and beans

Quesadilla- Flour Tortilla

$7.00

with melted cheese. served with rice and beans. - add meat $1.50

Dessert

Rice Pudding with Churros

$10.50

Ice Cream with Churros

$9.00

Housemade Flan

$9.00

a slice of our cramy made in house flan

Sides

Rice

$4.50

Refried Beans

$4.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

Black Beans

$4.50

black beans topped with cotija cheese

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$3.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Small Fries

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 7th Street Unit 1F, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Solomon's
orange star4.4 • 620
730 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
200 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1028 7th Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Polanco Cantina
orange star4.2 • 530
414 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
orange star4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 568
718 K street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
orange star4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston