Padrino's Cuban Restaurant Hallandale Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Popular Items

Cubano
Picadillo Empanadas
Bistec de Pollo

Appetizer

Combinacion Cubana

Combinacion Cubana

$15.00

Plantain chips, picadillo empanadas, ham croquettes, and tamal Cubano.

Mariquitas

$6.00

Crispy plantain chips served with garlic sauce.

Croquetas de Jamon

Croquetas de Jamon

$5.00

Ham croquettes

Picadillo Empanadas

Picadillo Empanadas

$6.00

Pastry stuffed with seasoned ground beef. Served with our fresh guava chutney.

Soups / Salads

Sopa de Pollo - Cup

Sopa de Pollo - Cup

$4.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots.

Sopa de Pollo - Bowl

Sopa de Pollo - Bowl

$5.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots.

Frijoles Negros - Cup

Frijoles Negros - Cup

$4.00

Black bean soup seasoned with fresh ground garlic, onions, green peppers and olive oil.

Frijoles Negros - Bowl

Frijoles Negros - Bowl

$5.00

Black bean soup seasoned with fresh ground garlic, onions, green peppers and olive oil.

Ensalada de Lechuga y Tomate

$4.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast served on top of field greens tossed with caramelized onions in red wine vinaigrette.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled shrimp served on top of field greens tossed with caramelized onions in red wine vinaigrette.

La Jardinera

$14.00

Sauteed medley of green and red peppers and onions.

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich. A pressed sandwich stuffed with a combination of ham, sliced roast pork, swiss cheese and pickles.

Pan con Lechon

Pan con Lechon

$13.00

Pork Sandwich. Roast pork with grilled onions on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Pan con Pollo

Pan con Pollo

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Moist and flavorful, marinated chicken breast with sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$14.00

Palomilla Steak Sandwich. Grilled minute steak topped with sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on hot-pressed Cuban bread.

Entrees

Bistec de Pollo

Bistec de Pollo

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast covered with sauteed onions.

Pollo Jardinera

$17.00

Chunks of chicken breast sauteed with peppers and onions.

Arroz con Pollo

$16.00

Chicken breast and a medley of vegetables cooked in a moist yellow rice.

Arroz Relleno

Arroz Relleno

$15.00

Shredded boneless chicken and mozzarella cheese stuffed between two layers of yellow rice, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Slow roasted quarter chicken seasoned with a combination of fresh ground garlic and herbs topped with sauteed onions.

Higados de Pollo

$13.00
Palomilla

Palomilla

$16.00

A traditional Cuban marinated minute steak topped with sauteed onions.

Picadillo

Picadillo

$15.00

Freshly ground seasoned beef slow cooked in a light tomato sauce.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$16.00

Shredded flank steak slow cooked with green peppers and onions in a light tomato sauce.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$29.00

A skirt steak char-grilled, topped with our homemade chimichurri.

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$17.00

Marinated shredded flank steak grilled and topped with sauteed onions.

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$15.00

Slow roasted pork, seasoned with citrus mojo and topped with sauteed onions.

Masas de Puerco

Masas de Puerco

$15.00

Fried pork chunks topped with grilled onions.

Chuletas de Puerco

Chuletas de Puerco

$16.00

Marinated center cut pork chops grilled with onions.

La Completa

$10.00

For Cuban vegans. Rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$17.00

Shrimp slowly simmered in a light tomato sauce, olive oil and white wine.

Camarones a la Jardinera

$16.00

Shrimp sauteed with peppers and onions.

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in a light garlic sauce.

Pescado a la Plancha

$15.00

A mild white fish lightly marinated and cooked on a flat grill.

Pescado A La Plancha

$16.00

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Arroz Amarillo

$4.00

Moros

$4.00

Yuca

$4.00

Maduros

$4.00

Tostones

$5.00

Vegetales

$5.00

Papitas Fritas

$4.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Chimichrri Bowl

$6.00

Chimichrri Cup

$4.00

Mojo Bowl

$6.00

Mojo Cup

$4.00

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$5.00

A Cuban favorite! Velvety custard topped with soft caramel sauce.

Tres Leches

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Bistec de Pollo

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Kid's Palomilla

$9.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Soda/Juice

Iron Beer

Iron Beer

$2.00

Cuban cream soda. Classic recipe since 1917.

Materva

Materva

$2.00

Cuban mate-based soda. Originated and popularized in pre-revolution Cuba.

Malta

$2.50
Jupina

Jupina

$2.00

Sweet pineapple soda. Originated in 1948 Cuba.

Limeade

$4.00

Fiji Water 500ml

$3.50

Fiji Water 1L

$4.95

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.75Out of stock

San Pellegrino 750ml

$5.50

Leche

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Soda Cans

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.00

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Cubano

$2.50

Cafe Cubano Decaf

$2.50

Cafe con Leche

$3.00

Cafe con Leche Decaf

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.95

Cappuccino Decaf

$3.95

Colada

$2.95

Colada Decaf

$2.95

Cortadito

$2.75

Cortadito Decaf

$2.75

Beer

Hatuey

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50Out of stock

President

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Veza Sur Mangolandia

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

B-Cab Sauv. Los Vascos

$28.00

B-Cab Sauv. Juggernaut

$40.00

B-Malbec. Diseño

$30.00

B-Merlot. Santa Ema Rsv

$30.00

B-Pinot Noir. Meiomi

$40.00

B-Pinot Noir - Cono Sur

$28.00

B-Tempranillo. Tridente

$32.00

B- Tempranillo. Ramon Bilbao

$32.00

B-Chard. Wente

$32.00

B-Chard. Sonoma Cutrer

$24.00

B-Sauv Blanc. Oyster Bay

$32.00

B-Pinot Grigio. Gabbiano

$26.00

B-Riesling. Thomas Schmitt

$32.00

Seaglass- Chard

$9.00

Seaglass- Chard

$32.00

Rose - Campo Viejo. Spain

$32.00

Red Sangria - Glass

$9.00

Red Sangria - Carafe

$24.00

Family Meals

Family- Arroz con Pollo

$45.00

Family- Pollo Jardinera

$45.00

Family- Lechon Asado

$45.00

Family- Picadillo

$45.00

Family- Ropa Vieja

$55.00

Family- Vaca Frita

$55.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Directions

Gallery
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant image
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant image
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant image

