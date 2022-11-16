Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avenues Bistro

12 Reviews

$$

3102 South 24th

Kansas City, KS 66106

Platters

Seasonal Fruit Platter (Serves 8-10 people)

Seasonal Fruit Platter (Serves 8-10 people)

$40.00

Strawberries, grapes, assorted melon and other seasonal fruits.

Cheese Platter (serves 8-10 people)

Cheese Platter (serves 8-10 people)

$55.00

Cheddar, Swiss, Colby Jack and other fresh cut cheeses, served with bread or crackers

Gourmet Cheese Platter ( Serves 8-10)

Gourmet Cheese Platter ( Serves 8-10)

$100.00

Havarti, Gruyere, Vermont White Cheddar, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella and other deluxe hard and soft cheeses. Served with pita chips, naan bread or assorted crackers

Fruit & Cheese Platter (Serves 8-10)

Fruit & Cheese Platter (Serves 8-10)

$55.00

Strawberries, grapes, and assorted seasonal fruits, with Cheddar, Swiss, Colby Jack and other fresh cut cheeses. Served with bread or crackers

Sandwich Platter (serves 8-10 people)

Sandwich Platter (serves 8-10 people)

$65.00

Sliced turkey, ham and roast beef, with cheddar and Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and white or wheat sandwich buns. Served with packets of mayo and mustard

Vegetable Crudites Platter

Vegetable Crudites Platter

$40.00

Celery, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and other seasonal vegetables, ac-companied by three of our house-made dressings and aiolis.

Mediterranean Platter

Mediterranean Platter

$50.00

Genoa salami, artichoke hearts, Sicilian olives, sun-dried tomato goat cheese spread, sun-dried tomatoes, tapenade, and pecorino Romano. Served with ciabatta and flatbread.

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

$80.00

Generously-sized shrimp, steamed and peeled with tails on. Served with house-made cocktail sauce

Full Desserts

Plain Cheesecake 8"

Plain Cheesecake 8"

$15.99

Serves 6-8

Pineapple Upside Down Cheesecake 8"

Pineapple Upside Down Cheesecake 8"

$17.99

Serves 6-8

Black Forest Cheesecake 8"

Black Forest Cheesecake 8"

$17.99

serves 6-8

Snickers Cheesecake 8"

Snickers Cheesecake 8"

$17.99

serves 6-8

ButterFinger & Chopped REESE'S PIECES Cheesecake 8"

ButterFinger & Chopped REESE'S PIECES Cheesecake 8"

$17.99

Serves 6-8

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Avenues Bistro turned into Pasta Per Favore features signature favorites and classics with a global twist.

