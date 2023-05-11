Paws & Pints

Restaurant info

Dog owners can enjoy a full bar with a signature cocktail list that will make anyone drool and over 20 beers on tap for all the hop lovers. The “YBFB” restaurant cranks out quality bar fare that you and your kids can enjoy with rotating and seasonal menu options. Morning guests can enjoy fresh coffee, warm bagels, and more from 5 Borough Express. For the dogs (we said we had them covered too), how about made to order, human grade, fully balanced meals to enjoy on-site or to take home. In addition, we make several kinds of fresh, single-ingredient jerky in-house on a weekly basis and when it’s gone, it’s gone!