Paws & Pints

review star

No reviews yet

6218 Willowmere Dr

Des Moines, IA 50321

Food

Starters

Dip Trio

$12.00

Your choice of three dips, served with naan bread, chips and veggies.

Soft Pretzels with Queso

Soft Pretzels with Queso

$12.00

Salted soft pretzel with a side of house-made queso.

Kicked-Up Honey Curds

Kicked-Up Honey Curds

$10.00

Fresh white cheddar Wisconsin cheese curds drizzled with hot honey.

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Bowl of fries served with our house-made ranch.

Bag of Bones

$12.00

One pound of smoked baby back rids, dry rubbed, single cut and served out of a brown paper bag with raspberry habanero sauce.

Candied Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$10.00

Smoked hunks of juicy pork belly, served or tossed with raspberry habanero sauce.

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Roasted artichokes and spinach mixed into an extra creamy, three cheese blend with garlic and herbs, served with warm fresh chips.

Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.00

Our 24-hour marinated carne asada smother with house queso, queso fresco, and topped iwth guacamole and black olives.

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00
Slow-Smoked Chicken Wings

Slow-Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Whole wings, smoked and finished in the fryer, served with your choice of our sauces or rubs. Served witha side of ranch or blue cheese.

Bowl Of Chips

$2.50

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Main Course

Porter-Rinsky

Porter-Rinsky

$10.00

A slow cooked wild boar sloppy joe, with pickled pepper slaw and fried sage on a fresh brioche bun, served with fries.

Bark Burger

Bark Burger

$17.00

An 8oz signature, single sourced blend, grilled to order and topped with smoked gouda, house-made pickles, charred scallion aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a fresh brioche, served with fries.

Littermates Burger

Littermates Burger

$14.00

A pair of smashed 4oz patties served with your choice of cheese: American, cheddar, or smoked gouda on a fresh brioche bun, served with fries.

Bark-Becue Pulled Pork Sandwich

Bark-Becue Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Juicy pulled pork, smoked in-house topped with tangy coleslaw and our house-made BBQ sauce on a toasted sourdough bun.

Bird Dog Chicken Sandy

Bird Dog Chicken Sandy

$15.00

Buttermilk brined chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried juicy. Finished off with our house-made buttermilk ranch and pickles, served with fries. Prefer it grilled and/or tossed in buffalo sauce? Let us Know!

Earthquake Sandy

$11.00

Portobello mushroom cap marinated and grilled, served with avocado smear, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and veganaise on rye bread, served with a side salad.

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Juicy fried chicken with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and ranch wrapped in a spinach tortilla served with your choice of fries or a side salad. Prefer it grilled and/or tossed in buffalo sauce? Let us Know!

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix with cucumber, tomato, radish, shredded carrot, and house-made croutons.

Street Tacos Smoked Pork

$12.00

Juicy pulled pork, smoked in-house topped with pico de callo, corn salsa and poblano crema on fresh corn tortillas.

Street Tacos Carne Asada

$12.00

24-hour marinated carne asada sliced and topped with fresh pico de gallo, poblano crema, queso fresco on fresh corn tortillas.

Street Tacos Shrimp

$12.00

Fresh seasoned shrimp, sauteed with poblano peppers and onions with avocado smear, jicama slaw and a cilantro-lemon aioli.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Elbow mac with an extra creamy three cheese blend.

Smoked Salmon BLT Wrap

$14.00

Salmon smoked in-house with bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tossed in our house-made ranch and wrapped in a spinach tortilla, served with fries.

Grilled Bird dog Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

Truffle Parmesan Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Kiddos

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Breaded white meat tenders, served with fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Our house-made creamy mac & cheese, served with fries.

Kids Mini Smash Burger

$8.00

A juicy smash burger! 4oz patty seared and topped with American cheese, served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Buttered brioche bread with American cheese, served with fries.

Dog Menu

Doggie "Beer"

$3.00

8oz of bone broth made in-house.

Turkey and Sweet Potato Meatballs

$7.00

Brown rice turkey meatballs with sweet potat and peas.

Beef Stew

$6.00

A blend of ground beef, carrots, peas, and russet potatoes.

All Day Breakfast Bowl

$6.00

Scrambled eggs, ground pork, red bell peppers, spinach and idaho potatoes.

Single Ingredient Jerky

$4.00

All of our jerky is single-ingredient and made weekly, in-house! Get it before it's gone.

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

LTO

Chicken Lollipops

$12.00

$2 Tacos

$2.00Out of stock

Birddog Chicken Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Sour Cream

$0.50

Huli Huli

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Honey Gochujang

$0.50

Raspberry Habanero

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Fat Free Italian

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Daily Specials

Taco Tuesday

$10.00

Wing Wednesday

$13.00

Catering

Olivetta

$120.00

Hummus

$65.00

Smoked Salmon

$280.00

Chips & Queso

$80.00

50 Pretzels

$85.00

50 Wings

$125.00

Street Corn Dip

$65.00

Mac & Cheese Bar

$15.00

House Salad

$3.00

Taco Bar

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Cocktail Pitcher

$45.00

5 Borough Bagels

5BB - Food

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.55

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$8.95

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Maple Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.20

Chocolate Woofle

$5.70

Bagel Dog

$4.80

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.75

5BB - Specialty Drinks

The Zoolander

$5.00

Cherry Blossom

$5.00

Turtle Mocha

$5.00

Vanilla Creme

$5.00

Black & White Cookie

$5.00

5BB - Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.80

Latte

$4.80

Red Eye

$4.25

Black Eye

$5.30

Americano

$3.60

Cappuccino

$4.80

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.25

5BB - Not Coffee

White Peach Lemonade

$4.80

Pop Rock Lemonade

$4.80

Lavender Lemonade

$4.80

Rose Lemonade

$4.80

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.80

Chai Lea Latte

$5.40

Organic Tea

$3.60

Grab And Go

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Tropicana Rasp. Lemonade

$2.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Red Gatorade

$3.00

Purple Gatorade

$3.00

White Gatorade

$3.00

Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Nash's Puppy Chow

$3.00

Nash's Scotcheroo

$4.00

Cha Cha's Cheesecakes

$7.94

Cha Cha's Oatmeal Pies

$4.21

Nash's Drop Cookies

$2.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dog owners can enjoy a full bar with a signature cocktail list that will make anyone drool and over 20 beers on tap for all the hop lovers. The “YBFB” restaurant cranks out quality bar fare that you and your kids can enjoy with rotating and seasonal menu options. Morning guests can enjoy fresh coffee, warm bagels, and more from 5 Borough Express. For the dogs (we said we had them covered too), how about made to order, human grade, fully balanced meals to enjoy on-site or to take home. In addition, we make several kinds of fresh, single-ingredient jerky in-house on a weekly basis and when it’s gone, it’s gone!

Location

6218 Willowmere Dr, Des Moines, IA 50321

Directions

