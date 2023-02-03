- Home
River City Chocolate
92 Reviews
$$
3930 Castle Rock Rd
Suite E
Midlothian, VA 23112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Valentine’s Day Menu
V-day Bundle
Bundle includes 1/2 dozen Chocolate Covered Strawberries, a dozen Cupid’s Cookies, and 1 bottle of Chateau De Berne Romance Rose. You may then add-on additional items to enjoy!
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Juicy ripe strawberries hand-dunked in our house-made ganache and rolled in a strawberry and chocolate crunch crumb
6” Strawberry Crunch Cake
6” satin cake layers with a pink cake center all wrapped in a vanilla buttercream, layered and coated with a strawberry crunch. **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Strawberry Crunch Cake
Satin cake layers with a red cake center all wrapped in a vanilla buttercream, layered and coated with a strawberry crunch **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Raspberry Fusion Cake
Dutch chocolate cake with a crust-less raspberry cheesecake center wrapped in Chambord-infused chocolate buttercream, coated of mini dark chocolate curls and topped with our housemade raspberry glaze. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CAKES**
Strawberry Crunch Cupcakes
3 of each, our white satin and red velvet cupcakes frosted with our classic vanilla buttercream and topped with a strawberry crumb crunch
Chocolate Ganache Tart
Butter-cookie crust filled with a decadent dark chocolate ganache filling, swirled with white chocolate and red chocolate to form hearts
Cupid’s Cookies
Our soft and chewy sugar cookies rolled in a red and pink sugar to create the perfect crunchy exterior
Cupid's Cookie Sandwich
Chateau De Berne Romance Rose
Straight from the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean. This dazzling light pink rosé is bright and fresh offering notes of summer fruits like strawberry, peach and raspberry. A quintessential rosé to enjoy all year round.
Mama's Hot Chocolate (from scratch)
Creamy chocolatey goodness with optional choice of marshmallows! **served in cups unless the quart size is chosen**
**Daily Special**
Traditional Chocolate Cake
Dutch chocolate cake layered and enrobed with chocolate buttercream, coated with chocolate blossoms and drizzled with our signature chocolate ganache
Gingerbread Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake spiced to gingerbread perfection with a gingersnap crust.
Gingerbread Pillow Cookies
Soft, chewy gingerbread cookies with a cream cheese frosting center with a crunchy course sugar exterior
Pumpkin Cheesecake w/ Raspberry Swirl
Creamy pumpkin cheesecake with a scratch-made raspberry sauce that is swirled to perfection, all sitting on top a traditional graham crust **MINIMUM 72 HOURS FOR WHOLE CHEESECAKE**
Southside Frankie
Our double dark chocolate chip cookie with a dollop of peanut butter pie, enrobed in a marshmallow meringue and drizzled with our signature ganache, topped with candied bacon! **$1 from every Southside Frankie sold will go to the Children’s Hospital**
**GLUTEN-FREE** River City S’mores
*GLUTEN-FREE** Sugary graham crust layered with a double dark chocolate brownie, topped with a marshmallow flavored swiss meringue that’s hand-brûléed and drizzled with dark chocolate ganache.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Bar
Creamy red velvet cheesecake bar, chocolate graham crust, with white chocolate ganache drizzle. Please allow 1-2 day lead time for whole cheesecakes.
Cakes
Caroline’s Cannoli Cake
A custom cake from a local young baker, Caroline! Dutch Chocolate cake with cannoli filling layers, wrapped in a chocolate buttercream and chocolate crumb then topped with chocolate chips.
Chocolate Crunch Cake
White satin cake layers with a dark chocolate cheesecake center, wrapped in a vanilla buttercream and coated with chocolate and vanilla crumb crunch **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Oreo Cake
White satin cake with oreos throughout, wrapped with a vanilla buttercream, topped with oreo crumble, chocolate ganache, and white chocolate drizzle. **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Blackout Cake
Dutch Chocolate cake with a crust-less Belgian chocolate cheesecake center, wrapped in chocolate buttercream, side coating of Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles and topped with our house-made chocolate ganache. **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Lemon Decadence Cake
Satin white cake with lemon cheesecake center, wrapped in lemon buttercream with a side coat of white cake crumbles. **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Red Velvet Cheesecake Combo
Our classic red velvet cake with a house-made NY cheesecake center, wrapped in a vanilla buttercream and dusted with red velvet crumbs. **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Crumb Cake
This NY style classic is composed of a moist cake layer with a heaping cinnamon-streusel crumb topping
6” Strawberry Crunch Cake
6” satin cake layers with a pink cake center all wrapped in a vanilla buttercream, layered and coated with a strawberry crunch. **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Italian Rainbow Cake
Layers of almond cake with our house-made raspberry jam in between them, enrobed in our dark chocolate ganache. **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Dreamsicle Cake
An ode to a favorite summer treat. Our moist white satin cake with a perfect touch of orange is embracing a classic NY cheesecake center, all wrapped in a orange buttercream and coated in an orange crumb crunch. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CAKES**
Peanut Butter Blackout Cake
Dutch Chocolate cake with a peanut butter pie filling center, wrapped in chocolate buttercream, side coating of Butterfinger crumbles and topped with our house-made chocolate ganache. **PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES***
Mom's Classic Carrot Cake
A recipe passed down through generations. This moist carrot cake is layered and enrobed in a sweet cream cheese icing, sides finished with toasted walnuts and topped with hand poured chocolate carrots. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CAKES**
Traditional Red Velvet Cake
Traditional red velvet cake layered and wrapped in vanilla buttercream. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CAKES**
Party Platters
Small Dessert Platter
Try a little bit of everything! Typically, we do brownie, brookie, s'more, cheesecake, and cookie bites (and more!) but you can give us a call at 804.350.1384 to create your custom platter! Available for same day pickup, but please allow a few hours to put together
Large Dessert Platter
Try a little bit of everything! Typically, we do brownie, brookie, s'more, cheesecake, and cookie bites (and more!) but you can give us a call at 804.350.1384 to create your custom platter! Available for same day pickup, but please allow a few hours to put together
Specialty Menu
River City S’mores
Sugary graham crust layered with a double dark chocolate brownie, topped with a marshmallow flavored swiss meringue that’s hand-brûléed and drizzled with dark chocolate ganache. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE SMORES**
Cannolis
The classic tube shaped pastry is stuffed with our house made cannoli filling with added chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Raspberry Cheesecake Bar
NY Style Cheesecake cut into large bars topped and baked with our signature Raspberry sauce and a graham cracker crust. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CHEESECAKE**
Chocolate Cheesecake Bar
Our velvety smooth chocolate cheesecake lays upon a chocolate graham crust all to be topped with our house-made ganache and mini chocolate chips. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE CHEESECAKES**
Pies
Classic Peanut Butter Pie
Scratch made peanut butter mixed into a freshly-made cream cheese whip cream with Reese’s peanut butter cups throughout. Topped with chocolate chips and our signature ganache
**GLUTEN-FREE** Classic Peanut Butter Pie
Scratch made peanut butter mixed into a freshly-made cream cheese whip cream with Reese’s peanut butter cups throughout. Topped with chocolate chips and our signature ganache. **GLUTEN FREE CRUST**
Strawberry Cream Pie
Ripe strawberries mixed into our freshly-made cream cheese whip cream all on top of a delicious graham cracker crust.
**GLUTEN-FREE** Strawberry Cream Pie
**GLUTEN FREE** Ripe strawberries mixed into our freshly-made cream cheese whip cream all on top of a delicious graham cracker-style crust.
Banana Cream Pie
Ripe bananas mixed into our freshly-made cream cheese whip cream all on top of a delicious shortbread crust with your choice of a chocolate or strawberry crunch crumb!
**GLUTEN-FREE** Banana Cream Pie
**GLUTEN-FREE** Ripe bananas mixed into our freshly-made cream cheese whip cream all on top of a graham cracker crust.
Brownies, Brookies & Cookies
Brookie
Our “Old School” Double Fudge brownie with a layer of Chocolate Chip cookie on top to make the perfect 50/50 combo. Add a schmear & a topping!
Brownie
Our double-chocolate fudge brownie square, drizzled with our house-made ganache. Glass of milk required! Add a schmear & a topping!
Stacked OREO Brownie
Double fudge brownie with a layer of OREO cream, OREO crumbles and topped with our house-made chocolate ganache.
Bailey’s Stacked Oreo
Double fudge brownie with a layer of Bailey’s infused vanilla buttercream and crushed Oreos, topped with our signature ganache.
Stacked Oreo Brookie
Our delicious brookie is stacked with a choice of vanilla or chocolate buttercream, crushed Oreos, and our signature ganache
CBD Cookies
Each one of these cookies is 50mg Edibles that are high in CBD are more widely used for their therapeutic effects and their assistance with stress and anxiety levels. You can expect pretty much the same effect from CBD edibles that you would from any other CBD-infused product. The effects that CBD edibles have will also depend on other factors like your body weight and fat saturation – it’s different for everyone. That’s why it’s best to start with a small amount so that you know how CBD edibles affect you.
PB&J Cookie
Our soft and chewy peanut butter cookies are filled with a strawberry jelly center to turn these babies into the classic best-friend flavor combo!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Thick chewy chocolate chip amazingness with just a little crunch around the edges but soft still in the middle. Add a schmear! Top coat of your choice of chocolate buttercream or Reese's peanut butter sauce and then rolled in your choice of topping; toasted walnuts, Hershey's Heath Toffee Crumbles, Butterfinger Crumbles, or chocolate chips
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Rich, chocolate fudge cookie with a soft brownie like center loaded with mini chocolate chips Add a schmear! Top coat of your choice of chocolate buttercream or Reese's peanut butter sauce and then rolled in your choice of topping; toasted walnuts, Hershey's Heath Toffee Crumbles, Butterfinger Crumbles, or chocolate chips
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Traditional cinnamon-sugar cookie; super soft and chewy Add a schmear! Top coat of your choice of chocolate buttercream or Reese's peanut butter sauce and then rolled in your choice of topping; toasted walnuts, Hershey's Heath Toffee Crumbles, Butterfinger Crumbles, or chocolate chips
Peanut Butter Cookie
A classic favorite! Soft and chewy with a bit of crunch, our peanut butter cookie is always a winner!
Cookie Variety Pack
Create your own pack of cookies!
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Two perfectly soft and chewy oatmeal cookies are sandwiched around vanilla buttercream
MAXimum Cookie Sandwich
Two chocolate chip cookies filled with chocolate buttercream & Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles drizzled with dark chocolate ganache, mini chocolate chips, & Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles
Peanut Butter Explosion Sandwich
Two peanut butter cookies filled with our peanut butter pie filling then drizzled with dark chocolate ganache, peanut butter sauce, mini chocolate chips, & Butterfinger crumbles
Blackout Cookie Sandwich
Double dark chocolate chip cookies with our Belgian chocolate cheesecake center, side coating of Hersey's Heath Toffee crumbles and topped with our house-made ganache.
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
Two of our delicious fresh made cookies sandwiched with a large scoop of ice cream.
Beer & Wine
Cedarberg Bukettraube
Distinctive green apple and pear followed with hints of honeycomb. Vibrant with a delicate muscat finish. Pairs best with our swirled cheesecakes, lemon and strawberry cake, as well as our River City Smore's.
Altered Dimensions Cabernet
Bold aromas of dark and red fruit with vanilla and herbal notes. Pairs best with any of our chocolate items as well the lemon decadence combo cake.
Chateau Haut Pasquet Bordeaux Blanc
Crisp Herbaceous nose that follows through on the pallet with grapefruit and lime acidity and clean finish. Pairs best with any of our NY cheesecakes combos or bars.
Chateau De Berne Romance Rose
Straight from the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean. This dazzling light pink rosé is bright and fresh offering notes of summer fruits like strawberry, peach and raspberry. A quintessential rosé to enjoy all year round.
Garden Grove - Petit Verdot
Bursting with cherry, currants, and chocolate. Well balanced tannins, bold & dry. 13.9% ABV
Garden Grove - Eclipse (375 ml)
13.9% ABV | GLUTEN FREE | 375ml A Bordeaux style blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec crafted utilizing native fermentation from Garden Grove’s sister winery in Delaplane, Virginia.
Garden Grove - Ginger Wine (4 pack)
GF | ABV 7% A honeywine infused with fresh ginger and lemongrass.
Garden Grove - Honeysuckle (4 pack)
GF | 7% ABV | Bursts of sweet, fresh honeysuckle and tangerine on the nose. Sweet Meyer Lemon and fresh cut summer flowers blend together to create a "honeysuckle lemonade" flavor
Garden Grove - Mozu (4 pack)
GF | 7% ABV | This Japanese inspired sparkling honeywine features succulent flavors of juicy White and Blood Peaches that dance across the tongue with tangy Yuzu. An alluring perfume of jasmine flower and freshly zested yuzu. Dry finish with a tart bite, softened by blood peaches, that leaves you wanting more.
Garden Grove - Kitsu (4 pack)
GF | 7% ABV | Garden Grove is at it again and have taken their beloved Mozu and absolutely drenched it in fresh citrus with a gratuitous addition of Blood Orange notes subtly sweet citrus infused with hints of tart cherry, raspberry and yuzu
Garden Grove - Lucifina (4 pack)
Brown Porter | ABV 7% Unapologetic, sultry notes of chocolate silk and coffee liquor. Embraced by flavors of dry red wine, dark chocolate, and toasted sugar
Garden Grove - Benediction (4 pack)
Belgian Quad | ABV 9.5% A creamy, full bodied Quad with flavors of dark stone fruit and warming spicy phenols.
Guinness (4 pack)
Guinness has a malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. A roasted flavor also comes through, courtesy of the roasted unmalted barley that goes into its brewing. It has a sweet nose, with hints of malt breaking through, and its palate is smooth, creamy, and balanced.
Smithwicks Red Ale (6 pack)
The distinctive Ruby Red colour makes it unmistakably Smithwick’s. With a refreshingly balanced taste, this is a blend of mild hops, sweet malt, and roasted barley. The gentle bitterness of the hops is perfectly complemented by the sweet, malty notes.
Drinks
Retail/Merch
T-Shirt
Double-sided shirt featuring our logo on the front and "The Sweeter Side of Richmond" on the back. Locally made by our friends at Action T-Shirts in Richmond, VA. "Water-based printing features inks that are soft, breathable and able to soak into the fabric of the garment, rather than sitting on top."
Brazil - Medium Roast Coffee - 12ct box
A single origin medium roast, mild & citric with chocolate and cherry notes
Dominion Dark - Dark Roast - 12ct box
Dark roasted blend of Central and South American beans, nutty & chocolately with low acidity
Peru Decaf - Medium Roast - 12ct box
Mountain water processed medium roast with notes of cocoa and graham cracker
Variety Pack Coffee - 12ct box - 4 roast options
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Local Richmond-based bakery specializing in hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind desserts
3930 Castle Rock Rd, Suite E, Midlothian, VA 23112