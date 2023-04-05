A map showing the location of Senorita Margarita 2000 Main StreetView gallery

Senorita Margarita 2000 Main Street

No reviews yet

2000 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Order Again

The Starting Bite

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Chunky Guacamole

$9.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$8.50+

Al Pastor Taco

$8.50+

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Monterey Jack cheese, chipotle salsa, pickled red onions, guajillo glaze crema

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.50

Monterey Jack cheese, fire roasted salsa, guajillo glaze, smoky aioli

Nachos

Senor Nacho

$12.00

Senorita Nacho

$12.00

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Traditional Mexican Rice

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$3.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Senorita's Specialty Drinks

Classic Margarita

$7.00

Hornito Tequila /Lime Juice/ Triple sec

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Dobel Tequila /Lime Juice/Ginger Beer

Mezcal Paloma

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal Tequila /Triple sec/Lime Juice /Grapefruit Juice /Soda

Ranch Water

$14.00

Casamigos Tequila/Topo Chico/Lime Juice

Well

Well

$6.00

Red Bull drink

$2.00

Red Bull can

$4.00

Call

Call

$8.00

Rumple

$6.00

Espolon

$6.00

Vida Mezcal

$7.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Crown

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Una Vida Blanco

$7.00

Una Vida Repo

$8.00

Una Vida Anejo

$9.00

Top Shelf

Gran Coramino

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Casa Dragones Repo

$26.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$29.00

Jose Reserva

$14.00

1800 Milenio

$38.00

Dobel

$14.00

Beer

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Photos coming soon!

