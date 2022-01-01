Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sunset Sushi

1 Review

$$$$

2433 N Federal Highway

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Order Again

Popular Items

Roll Combo Box
Deluxe Omakase Box
Premium Omakase Box

Bento Boxes

Roll Combo Box

$80.00

Shrimp Tempura, Veggie, Tuna, Toro, Hamachi Scallion, Rainbow w/ Blue Crab

Premium Omakase Box

$60.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Salmon/Sea Trout Roll, 10pc Nigiri

Deluxe Omakase Box

$125.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Hamachi/Toro Roll, Mini Chirashi, 16pc Nigiri

Sake by the Bottle

Born Gold

$110.00

Heavensake Junmai Ginjo

$110.00

Heavensake Junmai Daiginjo

$220.00

Dassai 45

$80.00

Dassai 45 Nigori

$80.00

Dassai 39

$120.00

Sake Baby!

$40.00

Dewazakura "Yukimanman" 5yr

$300.00

Hakkaisan Yukimoro Junmai Daiginjo

$150.00

Tatenya Kitty Kitty

$95.00

Oze X Rosé

$90.00

Wandering Poet Junmai Ginjo

$75.00

Toko Sun Rise Junmai Ginjo

$75.00

Heiwa Shuzo KID Junmai

$60.00

Lanson Blanc de Blancs Brut

$98.00

Crémant d'Alsace Brut Rosé

$65.00

KID Muryozan 30 Junmai Daiginjo

$800.00

Tatsuriki Yokawa Yoneda Junmai Daiginjo

$420.00

100 Year Sake Junmai Daiginjo

$340.00

Silent Stream Junmai Daiginjo

$320.00

Nanbu Bijin

$80.00

Dassai Beyond

$1,000.00

Rihaku dreamy clouds nigori

$80.00

Hakkaisan Sparkling

$85.00

Hiro Blue - 300ml

$32.00

Wine by the Bottle

Martinelli Pinot Noir

$80.00

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils 1er Cru BdB

$200.00

Caymus Cabernet 1ltr.

$185.00

Caymus Cabernet 750mL

$140.00

Patrick Noel Sancerre

$85.00

Von Winning Riesling TRK

$78.00

Francine & Olivier Savary Chablis 1er Cru

$95.00

Domaine Bouard Bonnefoy Chassange Montrachet Morgeot Les Petits 1er Close Cru

$180.00

Clos Cibonne Cotes de Provence Cru Classé

$80.00

Lucien Albrecht Crémant d'Alsace

$65.00

Lanson Pére & Fils Brut Blanc de Blancs

$98.00

San Giorgio

$42.00

Gran Moraine

$70.00

Mayacamas Cabernet

$140.00

Colosi Salina Bianco

$50.00

FRANCINE & OLIVIER SAVARY CHABLIS 2019

$75.00

CHATEAU DE SANCERRE SANCERRE 2020

$85.00

CAYMUS VINEYARDS CABERNET SAUVIGNON NAPA VALLEY 2020

$160.00

WHISPERING ANGEL ROSÉ

$80.00

Chateau Canadel

$80.00

Beer

Sapporo

$7.00

Coedo IPA

$13.00

Alcohol Free

Bottled Sparkling Water 1L

$8.00

Bottled Still Water LG 1L

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Green Tea Can

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sunset Sushi is Boca Raton's first omakase counter, offering a traditional chef's choice sushi tasting. Our 8-seat intimate counter experience features a 2 hour, 15-17 course omakase with a focus on specialty fresh fish flown in from Japan daily. *We CAN accommodate shellfish, gluten free and kosher style restrictions *We CANNOT accommodate vegan/vegetarian restrictions For inquiries regarding but not limited to: private events, catering & large groups please email info@sunsetsushi.com

Location

2433 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Directions

Sunset Sushi image
Sunset Sushi image
Sunset Sushi image
Sunset Sushi image

