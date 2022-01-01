Sushi & Japanese
Sunset Sushi
1 Review
$$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Sunset Sushi is Boca Raton's first omakase counter, offering a traditional chef's choice sushi tasting. Our 8-seat intimate counter experience features a 2 hour, 15-17 course omakase with a focus on specialty fresh fish flown in from Japan daily. *We CAN accommodate shellfish, gluten free and kosher style restrictions *We CANNOT accommodate vegan/vegetarian restrictions For inquiries regarding but not limited to: private events, catering & large groups please email info@sunsetsushi.com
Location
2433 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33431
