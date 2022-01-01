Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boca Raton sushi restaurants you'll love

Boca Raton restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in Boca Raton

Sunset Sushi image

SUSHI

Sunset Sushi

2433 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deluxe Omakase Box$125.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll, Hamachi/Toro Roll, Mini Chirashi, 16pc Nigiri
Roll Combo Box$80.00
Shrimp Tempura, Veggie, Tuna, Toro, Hamachi Scallion, Rainbow w/ Blue Crab
Premium Omakase Box$60.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll, Salmon/Sea Trout Roll, 10pc Nigiri
More about Sunset Sushi
Lemongrass - Boca Raton image

 

Lemongrass - Boca Raton

101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Florida Roll.$16.00
tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with rainbow tobiko
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop.$15.00
spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko
Thai Spring Roll.$7.00
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton
Restaurant banner

 

Carmela's Boca Raton

7300 West Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margaritta Pizza$15.00
Caesar$15.00
Beyond Cheese Burger$22.00
More about Carmela's Boca Raton

