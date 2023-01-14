Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

The DC Chi Pie

review star

No reviews yet

5011 Ivory Walters Lane Southeast

Washington, DC 20019

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage + Pepperoni Deep Dish
Cheese Deep Dish
Pepperoni Deep Dish

DEEP DISH PIZZAS

Sausage Deep Dish

Sausage Deep Dish

$30.00+

This deep dish pie consists of only sausage as a topping.

Pepperoni Deep Dish

$30.00+

Pepperoni Deep Dish

$30.00+

This deep dish pie consists of pepperoni only as a topping.

Sausage + Pepperoni Deep Dish

$30.00+

Sausage + Pepperoni Deep Dish

$30.00+

This deep dish pie consists of sausage and pepperoni only as toppings.

Chicken Sausage Deep Dish

$30.00+

Chicken Sausage Deep Dish

$30.00+

This deep dish pie consists of chicken sausage only as a topping.

Salmon Pesto Deep Dish

$30.00+

Salmon Pesto Deep Dish

$30.00+

This deep dish pie consists of salmon, pesto sauce, and a custom blend of spinach, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Veggie Deep Dish

Veggie Deep Dish

$25.00+

This deep dish pie consists of spinach, onions, green peppers, red peppers and mushrooms.

Steak and Cheese Deep Dish

$30.00+

Steak and Cheese Deep Dish

$30.00+

Included are red peppers, green peppers, onions & mushrooms. Please specify in the instructions tab which (if any) veggies you'd like NOT to be included.

Chicken Cheesesteak Deep Dish

$30.00+

Chicken Cheesesteak Deep Dish

$30.00+

Included are red peppers, green peppers, onions & mushrooms. Please specify in the instructions tab which (if any) veggies you'd like NOT to be included.

Chicken Sausage Turkey Pepperoni Deep Dish

$30.00+

Chicken Sausage Turkey Pepperoni Deep Dish

$30.00+

This deep dish pie consists of chicken sausage and turkey pepperoni only as a toppings.

Cheese Deep Dish

Cheese Deep Dish

$20.00+

Turkey Pepperoni

$30.00+

The DC Flats

The SOUTHEAST "BIG CHAIR" Fried Chicken and Mumbo Sauce

$18.00

The SOUTHEAST “BIG CHAIR” Fried Chicken and Mumbo Sauce

$18.00

This ode to the “SE” section of the city boasts our crispy fried chicken pieces, onions and our house made “mumbo” sauce topped with our imported mozzarella and provolone cheese blend.

The NORTHWEST aka "THE GEORGETOWN"The Gyro

$20.00

The NORTHWEST aka “THE GEORGETOWN”The Gyro

$20.00

This tribute to the Georgetown neighborhood of DC’s NW quadrant hits different with Tzatziki sauce topped with imported Greek garlic feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, olives, onions, green peppers and succulent lamb slices. It’s finished with a Greek olive oil drizzle. Of course it’s served on our house made crust and and imported mozzarella and provolone cheese blend. Uptown favorite!

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

The entire Buffalo chicken experience in a pizza! The ingredients include our house made Buffalo sauced chicken, celery, carrots, and bleu cheese crumbles.

The SOUTHWEST "WHARF"

$25.00

The SOUTHWEST “WHARF”

$25.00

The SOUTHWEST “WHARF” consists of our homemade Beer Cheese, Colossal Crabmeat, Shrimp, and Onions.

Chi Pie Desserts

‘DROP THE BOMB BREAD PUDDING”

‘DROP THE BOMB BREAD PUDDING”

$7.00Out of stock

This bread pudding is so bomb we can’t disclose the recipe, take our word for it. The bread pudding by itself is so delicious but the homemade caramel coulis takes it over the top. Get ready to experience a decadent party in your mouth! “This bread pudding is a culinary experience of epic proportion!”

Dirt Cake

Dirt Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Our Dirt Cake is a chocolate lovers dream! It consists of chocolate mousse, chocolate chunk cake, Oreo crumbles, and whipped cream. “Come on and play in the dirt!”

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

HOURS OF OPERATION: Wednesday - Saturday 11 AM - 7 PM CLOSED SUNDAY, MONDAY & TUESDAY

Location

5011 Ivory Walters Lane Southeast, Washington, DC 20019

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

Map
