Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Great Greek Ann Arbor

review star

No reviews yet

3268 Ann Arbor Saline Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

RESTAURANT

Appetizers

Our appetizer, soup and dip selections are made daily with quality, fresh ingredients.
Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$5.50

Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.75

Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita

Hummus

Hummus

$6.75

Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita

Tirokafteri

Tirokafteri

$7.25

Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita

Melitzanosalata

Melitzanosalata

$6.50

Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita

Four Dip Combo

Four Dip Combo

$14.75

Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas

Dolmades

Dolmades

$9.50

Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$5.75

Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry

Order attention Required

Salads

Our salads are served with grilled pita bread and our homeade Greek vinaigrette.
Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$7.75

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$9.75

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.50

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$10.75

Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Salad Wrap

Greek Salad Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas

Gyros

Make it a Combo: includes fountain drink and your choice of French fries, rice, feta fries, soup, or salad. Cost varies.
Great Greek Gyro

Great Greek Gyro

$10.50

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Great Greek Gyro -Chicken

Great Greek Gyro -Chicken

$10.50

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Traditional Gyro

Traditional Gyro

$9.50

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Traditional Gyro - Chicken

Traditional Gyro - Chicken

$9.50

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Athenian Burger

Athenian Burger

$10.75

Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$10.50

Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki

Loaded Great Greek Gyro

Loaded Great Greek Gyro

$10.95

Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Feta cheese, Stuffed with French Fries

Loaded Traditional Gyro

Loaded Traditional Gyro

$10.25

Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Stuffed with French Fries

Entrees

Entrees are served with a side Greek salad, tzatziki and pita bread. Includes your choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries.
Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$15.50

Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Shrimp Souvlaki

Shrimp Souvlaki

$18.75

Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Steak Souvlaki

Steak Souvlaki

$18.75

Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$17.00

Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$18.75

Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$18.75

Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$14.50

Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$13.50

Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Desserts

All of our delicious desserts are made fresh in house daily.
Baklava

Baklava

$5.50

Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup

Mom's Rice Pudding

Mom's Rice Pudding

$5.50

Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon

Baklava Ice Cream

Baklava Ice Cream

$5.75

Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey

Kourabiedes

Kourabiedes

$5.50

Four Classic Greek Vanilla Butter Cookies

Kids

All kids plates are served with a small fountain drink and a choice of rice pilaf, french fries, or feta fries.
Kids Gyro Plate

Kids Gyro Plate

$10.50

Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.75

Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries

Kids Souvlaki Plate

Kids Souvlaki Plate

$11.00

One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Grilled Cheese Pita

Grilled Cheese Pita

$7.20

Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.20

Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side

Beverage

Our fountain drinks options are Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Fanta, Rasberry Tea, and Vitamin Water. We also have several bottled drinks and juices.

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Dasani

$2.25

Juice

$1.75

Perrier

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$5.50
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$4.25
Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$6.25
Lamb Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$6.75
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$6.75
Steak Skewer

Steak Skewer

$6.75
Gyro Meat

Gyro Meat

$5.50
Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$9.50
Side Falafel

Side Falafel

$5.50
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.00

Side Hummus

$0.99

Side Tzatziki

$0.99
Side Melitzanosalata

Side Melitzanosalata

$0.99
Side Tirokafteri

Side Tirokafteri

$0.99
Side Feta

Side Feta

$0.99
Kalamata Olives

Kalamata Olives

$0.99

Pepperoncini

$0.99
Chicken Gyro Side

Chicken Gyro Side

$6.25
Lemon Potatoes

Lemon Potatoes

$7.50Out of stock

Side Of dressing

$0.25

Dining/ Utensils

Please make a selection when placing an order if you would like utensils. Thank You!

Utensils

No Utensils

SPECIALS

Salmon Souvlaki

$13.95Out of stock

2 Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Veggie Skewers, Seasoned and Grilled served with a side salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki and Choice of Side

Lamb Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Fresh Ground Australian Leg of Lamb Seasoned and Grilled to your liking topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Mint Yogurt Served on a Brioche Bun

Moussaka

$12.95Out of stock

Vegetarian Moussaka

$12.95Out of stock

Lamb Shepards Pie

$12.95Out of stock

Village Greek Small

$8.20

Our signature Greek salad minus the lettuce - Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini and House Dressing

Village Greek Large

$10.20

Our signature Greek salad minus the lettuce - Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini and House Dressing

Quart of Avgolemono Soup

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience. Come in and enjoy!

Location

3268 Ann Arbor Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sports Bar Westside - 5510 Jackson Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5510 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Fresh Forage
orange star4.7 • 683
5060 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Alpha Koney Island
orange starNo Reviews
4389 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
The Session Room Ann Arbor
orange star5.0 • 218
3685 Jackson Road Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
HOMES Can Shop & Smooj Lab
orange starNo Reviews
112 Jackson Plaza Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Dozer Café & Roaster -
orange starNo Reviews
112 Jackson Plaza Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Cantina Ann Arbor -
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston