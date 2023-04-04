Main picView gallery

The Sports Bar Westside 5510 Jackson Rd

5510 Jackson Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Main menu

Burgers

1/2 lb Mardi Gras Burger

$12.95

1/2 pounder with bacon, Pepperjack cheese, and our own Louisiana mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll.

1/2 lb Patty Melt

$11.95

1/2 pounder with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread.

1/2 lb Peppersteak Burger

$11.95

1/2 pounder with crumbled bacon, scallions and cracked black pepper smothered with provolone on a toasted butter bun with a side of house sauce.

1/2 lb Prime Sirloin

$9.95

Our fresh prime burger, just bigger.

1/2 lb Saute Burger

$10.95

1/2 pounder topped with sautéed mushrooms and smothered in Swiss cheese on a toasted butter bun.

1/2 lb The Deuce

$12.95

1/2 pounder topped with bacon and cheddar cheese on a toasted butter bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato.