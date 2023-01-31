The Hop Gardens 2904 Franklin Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood taproom, serving Neapolitan style pizza and a carefully curated selection of premium beers.
Location
2904 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95818
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
No Reviews
2800 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant