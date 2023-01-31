Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hop Gardens 2904 Franklin Boulevard

No reviews yet

2904 Franklin Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95818

Order Again

Starters

Asparagus & Prosciutto

$14.00

Woodfire Roasted Asparagus topped with Garlic and served with Croutons, EVOO and Balsamic Glaze.

Burrata Fundida

$13.00

Woodfired Burrata Cheese surrounded by a dollop of Marina sauce. Served with Rosemary Bread.

Burrata Plate

$14.00

A generous amount of Burrata Cheese flanked on all sides with House-Made Pesto, Blistered Pear Tomatoes, and Fresh Baked Rosemary Bread.

Garlic-Cheese Bread

$13.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Garlic Confit, topped with Parsley

Hummus Plate

$12.00

House-Made Roasted Garlic Hummus, complimented with Sliced Cucumbers and House-Made Rosemary Bread.

Meatball Starter.

$13.00

House-made Holy Trinity Meatballs (Pork, Beef, and Veal). Topped with DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses.

Potato Wedges, Shared

$15.00

Our version of Irish Nachos, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro Crema, Chipotle Aioli, Scallions. Add Bacon, Steak or Chicken if you are feeling adventurous.

Side Marinara

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25
Wings (Large)

Wings (Large)

$19.00Out of stock

A dozen of our Woodfired Wings. Choose your fighter: pick up to two of in-house sauces. Hot Buffalo, Honey Sriracha, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan. Served with a side of Ranch.

Wings (Small)

$12.00

An Amuse Bouche of our Woodfired Wings. Six in total, choose your sauce: Hot Buffalo, Honey Sriracha, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan.

Pizza/Calzone

Hawaiian

$20.00

Our answer to the age old controversy of putting pineapple on pizza. Made with Canuck Bacon, Mozzarella, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Pineapple Chunks, Jalapenos, Red Onion with a sweet drizzle of Chili-infused Honey. "Mahalo," Sacramento!

Margherita

$19.00

Named after Queen Margherita of Italy, our royal pie is a dish fit for all of the masses. Made with DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Ovoline Mozzarella, Genovese Basil, a Dash of Sea Salt, and a swirl of EVOO.

Mortadella e Burrata

$21.00

Did you know that Tom Hanks is from Sacramento? This fact has nothing to do with our unique creation. Made with freshly sliced Mortadella, Burrata Cheese, a bit of Muenster Cheese, Housemade Pesto, Pumpkin Seeds, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, EVOO, and a dash of Salt and Pepper.

Pepperoni

$17.00

Nothing beats a good, old-fashioned Pepperoni Pizza!

Sweet Pig

$20.00

The Curtis Park Legend! It has Pepperoni! It has Bacon! It has DiNapoli Tomato Sauce! It has our Chili-infused Honey!

The Hop

$21.00

Our take on the classic combo pizza. Our totally not made-up "Beer Sommelier" says that this pizza pairs with just about any style of brew. Created with love using Pepperoni, Salami, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, and Grape Tomatoes.

Truffle Shuffle

$22.00

Make your belly wiggle with our beloved pizza creation. Made with Oyster Mushroom, Shredded Mozzarella, Ovoline Mozzarella, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, and doused with White Truffle Oil.

Jersey City

Jersey City

$18.00

Fuggetaboutit! Muenster Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Arugula, Parmesan, and EVOO.

Natty Pear

$18.00

Are you Natty or Not? This pizza is a billowing mix of sweet and savory, combining Fresh Pears, Ricotta Cheese, Arugula, Genovese Basil, and Walnuts, dressed with an EVOO and Balsamic Glaze.

Prosciutto & Fig

$22.00

Sliced Prosciutto Crudo, Fig Preserves, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan with a swirl of White Truffle Oil.

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

It's a pizza, . . . . with cheese on it.

Manhattan CALZONE

$20.00

A Gershwin/Autumn in New York experience folded into a calzone. Filled with The Holy Trinity Meatballs, Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese. Topped with DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Oregano, and EVOO. Comes with a side salad of Mixed Greens, Onions, Feta and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Sacramento CALZONE

$20.00

A bold and vibrant vegetarian option. Our Sacramento Calzone is filled with Spinach, Peppadew Pepper Spread, and Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheeses. Topped with DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Oregano and EVOO. Comes with a side salad of Mixed Greens, Onions, Feta with a Balsamic Vinaigrette,

Salads

Apple Walnut

Apple Walnut

$13.00

A delightful combination of Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, and Feta Cheese tossed together with Balsamic Dressing. Go beyond the mere rabbit food route and add Chicken for $4.00 dollars, or Steak for $5.00!

Caesar

$13.00

A staple in Mexican cuisine! Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Hop Ceasar Dressing. Go beyond the mere rabbit food route and add Chicken for $4.00 dollars, or Steak for $5.00!

Citrus Orange, Berry and Spinach.

$13.00

Cello Spinach with an assortment of Mixed Berries, Orange Segments, and Feta Cheese tossed in tangy Lemon Vinaigrette. Go beyond the mere rabbit food route and add Chicken for $4.00 dollars, or Steak for $5.00!

Greek

Greek

$13.00

Fresh Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichokes, Pepperoncinsi Black Olives, and Feta dressed with a Lemon Vinaigrette. Go beyond the mere rabbit food route and add Chicken for $4.00 dollars, or Steak for $5.00!

Subs and Soup

BLTR

$15.00

The "B" is for Bacon, the "L" is for Lettuce. The "T" is for Tomato and the "R" is for Remoulade! Made on a fresh Hoagie roll. Comes with a Mixed Green salad.

Meatball Sub

$16.00

Made with The Holy Trinty Meatballs, House-Made Marinara, Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses, and Oregano. Served on a fresh Hoagie Roll. Comes with a small Mixed Green salad.

Steak Sub

$16.00

Steak Sando Philly-Style! Made with Provolone, Bell Peppers, and Yellow Onions. Dressed with a Garlic Aioli. Served on a fresh Hoagie Roll. Comes with a small Mixed Green salad.

Veggie Sub

$14.00

Homemade Roasted Garlic Hummus, Blistered Pear Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers and Clover Sprouts make up this surprisingly hearty sandwich. Served on a fresh Hoagie Roll. Comes with a small Mixed Green salad.

Mortadella Sub

$16.00

Woodfired Sliced Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Arugula, House-Made Pesto, Pepperoncini served on our very own House-Made Sesame Bun. Comes with a small Mixed Green salad.

Prosciutto Sub

$17.00

Garlic Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$18.00

SOUP

$7.00

Kids

Lunchable

$11.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, Cheddar, Ritz Crackers, Sliced Apple, Apple Juice Box

Kids Pepperoni

$7.00

Kids Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hawaiian

$7.00

Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella and Red Sauce

Specials

Special $12

$12.00Out of stock

Special $15

$15.00Out of stock

Special $16

$16.00

Special $17

$17.00

Special $18

$18.00

Special $19

$19.00

Special $20

$20.00

Tiramisu Plate

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Coco

$4.00

Breakfast

Meat Burrito

$12.00

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

EPT Platter

$12.00

Chorizo Platter

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Retail

Logo T-Shirt

$18.00

Windbreaker

$45.00

Logo Glass

$8.00

Blanket

$25.00

Logo Hoodie

$35.00

Little Slice Shirt

$15.00

Pizza Beer & Dogs Shirt

$18.00

CROP logo sweatshirt

$30.00

Logo Zip-Up Hoodie

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood taproom, serving Neapolitan style pizza and a carefully curated selection of premium beers.

Location

2904 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

