Zingerman's Roadhouse
4 Reviews
$$
2501 Jackson Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Meat Plus One
Kid's Steak
Pasture-raised beef grilled over oak and served with your choice of side.
Kid's Fish Plate
Your choice of our daily fish selection served with a side of your choice.
Kid's Chicken Breast
Amish chicken breast grilled over oak. Served with a side of your choice.
Gluten Free Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Amish chicken breaded in gluten-free rice flour and served with a side of your choice.
Kid's Fried Chicken Leg
Amish chicken dipped in our buttermilk batter then deep fried. Comes with a side of your choice.
Kid's BBQ Plate
Pit-smoked beef and pulled pork served with a side of our house-made sweet BBQ sauce and a side of your choice.
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Amish chicken breaded with panko batter and served with a side of your choice.
Sandwiches
Kid's Burger
Kid-sized burger grilled over oak and served on a mini Bakehouse brioche bun. Choose your favorite cheese from our all-American cheese list to add to your burger for only $1 more! Comes with your choice of side.
Kid's BBQ Slider
Pit-smoked BBQ beef or pork on a mini Bakehouse brioche bun and served with a side of your choice.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Choose from our selection of cheeses for a delicious grilled cheese sandwich! Served on Bakehouse sourdough bread with your choice of side.
Kid's PB&J
Koeze Cream-Nut peanut butter with Blackberry Patch jam on Bakehouse challah bread.
Kid's Hot Dog
Natural casing hot dog served on a bun and comes with your choice of side.
Mac & Cheese
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Made with good ol' American cheese and tossed with Martelli pasta in our house-made béchamel sauce.
Large Kid's Mac & Cheese
Made with good ol' American cheese and tossed with Martelli pasta in our house-made béchamel sauce.
Kid's Iggy Mac
Ig Vella Monterey Jack cheese, pit-smoked chicken, cilantro and freshly cut corn tossed with Martelli macaroni in our housemade bechamel sauce.
Kid's Buttered Noodles
Martelli pasta tossed in butter and served with a side of SarVecchio parmesan cheese.
Small Kid's Mac & Cheese
Made with good ol' American cheese and tossed with Martelli pasta in our house-made béchamel sauce.
Snacks
Bottled
San Pellegrino
Topo Chico
Sparkling mineral water. A staff favorite!
Casamara Club Sodas
Get the fun, flavor, and refreshment of an Italian aperitivo, spritzy and balanced with no alcohol and no additives. Unique, satisfying flavor blends crafted by layering real botanicals with citrus, sweet, and a touch of salinity.
Sprecher Sodas
Craft sodas from Sprecher's Brewery out of Glendale, Wisconsin.
Bundaberg Ginger Beer (N/A)
Virgin Cocktails (Mocktails) (Copy)
Roadhouse Specialties
Jess' "Risk It For The Biscuit" Bread Pudding
Traditional bread pudding using our housemade biscuits, eggs, milk, and sugar with Sodt's Farm's blueberries folded in. Served on house-made blueberry coulis and garnished with whipped cream.
Bourbon Gelato Sundae
Butterscotch Puddin' (GF)
Made with muscovado brown sugar, Calder's cream and milk, and topped with Fleur de Sel French-harvested sea salt.
Roadhouse Donuts
Dutch style donuts made with Muscovado brown sugar and lemon zest.
Zingerman's Bakehouse
Chocolate Chess Pie
A variation on the Southern classic made with a creamy baked chocolate custard in an all-butter crust.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Rich, warmly spiced cheesecake made with fresh, hand-ladled Creamery cream cheese, real pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger, with a molasses cookie crust.
Maple Cupcake
From Zingerman's Bakehouse, this classic buttermilk cupcake is topped with a savory maple buttercream.
Townie Brownie Cake
Just like the Bakehouse Townie Brownie, this cake has a none of the wheat, but all of the chocolate! The layers are paired with our rich vanilla Swiss buttercream.
Mini Chocolate Éclair
A tender shell filled with vanilla bean cream and topped with dark chocolate ganache!
Caramel Apple Cake
A true fall favorite! Apple spice cake from Zingerman’s Bakehouse iced with a thick layer of caramel buttercream frosting.
Cocktails
Housemade Sangria
Choose from a Rose Sangria made with a Pinot Gris from Laurentide Winery or a Red Sangria made with a Red Blend from Scotto Vineyards that has been aged in bourbon barrels.
Roadhouse Margarita
Exótico Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup
Mimosa Package for 2!
A half bottle of Gruet Brut Sparkling Wine and 16oz of fresh squeezed orange juice to make your brunch more bubbly!
Mimosa Package for 1!
A 12oz can of Proscotto sparkling wine and an 8oz bottle of fresh squeezed orange juice.
Cans/Bottles of Beer (Price includes To-Go Wine/Beer 30% discount!)
Short's "Soft Parade" Mixed Berry Ale
Soft Parade is Short’s Flagship Fruit Ale brewed with pureed strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. This rose-colored ale has aromas of ripe strawberries and grain. With flavors of fresh berries and rye, Soft Parade finishes dry and eminently drinkable. (ABV 7.5%)
Bud Light
(ABV 4.2%)
Coors Light
Wellbeing Intentional(N/A)
Bottles of Wine (Price includes To-Go Wine/Beer discount)
Albariño, La Marea, Monterey County, CA 2019
Apple Blossom, Pear, Yellow Grapefruit
Pinot Gris, Laurentide, Leelanau Peninsula, MI 2019
Pear, Apple, Stone Fruit
Pinot Gris, Alexana "Terroir Series", Willamette Valley, OR 2016
Red Apple, Pear, Fig, Spice
Sauvignon Blanc, Honig, Napa Valley, CA 2019
Peach, Lemon Curd, White Grapefruit
Sauvignon Blanc, Luli, Arroyo Secco, CA 2019
Grapefruit, Key Lime, Lychee
Sweet Riesling, Laurentide, Leelanau Peninsula, MI 2018
Pineapple, Tropical Fruit
Melon, Lieu Dit, Santa Maria Valley, CA 2017
Green Apple, Stone Fruit, Slate
Chardonnay, Alexana "Terroir Series", Willamette Valley, CA 2016
Citrus, Wet Stone, Vanilla Bean
Chardonnay, Lioco, Sonoma County, CA 2018
Pomelo, Orchard Fruit, Honeyed Almond
Rosé of Sangiovese, Barnard Griffin, Columbia Valley, WA 2019
Cherry, Raspberry, Pomegranate
Vin Gris, Birichino, Santa Cruz, CA 2019
Stone Fruit, Watermelon, Violet
Gamay Noir, Edmunds St. John "Bone Jolly", El Dorado County, CA 2017
Violet, Bright Cherry, Baking Spice
Pinot Noir, Mason Noir "O.P.P.", Willamette Valley, CA 2018
Cherry, Ginger, Woody Spice
Pinot Noir, Domaine Carneros, Carneros, CA 2017
Dark Berries, Cooked Cherry, Spice
Merlot, Ramsay, North Coast, CA 2018
Blackberry, Currant, Black Pepper
Barbera, Terra d'Oro, Amador County, CA 2017
Cherry Cola, Blueberries, Boysenberry
Cabernet Sauvignon, Castle Rock, Napa Valley, CA 2017
Blackberry, Cherry, Cassis
Cabernet Sauvignon, Matthiason "Village #1", Napa Valley, CA [NV]
Bright Cherry, Brambleberry, Cedar
Cabernet Sauvignon, Hoopes, Napa Valley, CA 2015
Cigar Box, Creamy Vanilla, Ripe Plum
Cabernet Sauvignon, Jamieson Ranch "Double Lariat", Napa Valley, CA 2016
Malbec, Scotto, Lodi, CA 2018
Plum, Cherry Cobbler, Cigar Box
Red Blend, Paoletti "Piccolo Cru", Napa Valley, CA 2018
Warm Spice, Black Cherry, Smokey Oak
Red Blend, Hedges "Estate Red Wine", Red Mountain, WA 2017
Cocoa, Cassis, Cola
Syrah, Hedges "Marcel DuPont", Red Mountain, WA 2015
Blackberry, Cinnamon, Vanilla Custard
Syrah, Martinelli "Terre Felice", Russian River, CA 2016
Dark Plum, Roasted Java, Red Apple Skin
Syrah, Ramey, Sonoma County, CA 2015
Black Fruit, White Pepper, Green Olive
Tempranillo Blend, ONX "Praetorian", Paso Robles, CA 2016
Coffee, Black Plum, Smokey Berry
Zinfandel, Quivira, Sonoma County, CA 2017
Cranberry, Red Cherry, Cinnamon
Brut, L. Mawby "Blanc", Leelanau Peninsula, MI [NV]
Citrus, Brioche, Delicate Fruit
Sparkling Brut, Domaine Carneros "Tattinger", Carneros, CA 2015
Key Lime, Honey Comb, Lemon Curd
Sparkling Brut, Gruet (HALF BOTTLE), Albuquerque, NM [NV]
Minerality, Green Apple, Toasted Bread
Sparkling Rosé, Hogwash (250ml CAN), CA [NV]
Pear, Mandarin Orange
Gift Shop Treats
Mini Zzang Bars
Super Zzang
Peanut Brittle
Chocolate Peanut Brittle
Cashew Brittle
Chocolate Cashew Brittle
Caramel Crisp
Monster Bag
Zingerman's Coffee 12oz. Bag
Askinosie Chocolate Bar
UoM Cookie
Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes
Camellia Red Beans (Dry)
Fralinger's Soft Mints
Askinosie Sipping Chocolate
Pickled Zucchini Bottle
Zingerman's Sticker
Zingerman's 6 Sticker Pack
Zingy Apparel
Roadhouse Folk Art Posters
Zingerman's Bakehouse
11″x17″ print featuring Bakehouse managing partners’ Amy Emberling & Frank Carollo, & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ryan Stiner.
Zingerman's Candy Manufactory
11″x17″ print featuring Candy founder Charlie Frank & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ian Nagy.
Zingerman's Coffee Company
11″x17″ print featuring Coffee managing partner Steve Mangigian & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ian Nagy.
Tamchop Farm
11″x17″ print featuring local farmer Tammie Gilfoyle & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ryan Stiner.
We the People Opportunity Farm
11″x17″ print featuring WTPOF director Melvin parson & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ryan Stiner.
Books and Pamphlets
Building a Great Business - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)
A lapsed anarchists approach to building a business from A to Z.
Being a Better Leader - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)
A lapsed anarchists approach to leading toward a new way to work.
Managing Ourselves - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)
A lapsed anarchists approach to leading the life we want to lead.
The Power of Beliefs in Business - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)
A lapsed anarchists approach to how our beliefs alter what happens at work everyday.
Ari's 4 Business Book Bundle (Copy)
A set of Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Guide to Good Leading Series by Ari Weinzweig, regularly priced at $29.99 each.
Guide to Better Bacon - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)
Stores of pork bellies, hush puppies, rock'n'roll music and bacon fat mayonnaise. Includes 42 recipes!
Guide to Giving Great Service - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)
A guide to treating your customers like royalty.
Para un Servicio de Excelencia - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)
Statement of Beliefs
A Recipe for Changing a Belief
In case the world isn't flat.
A Recipe for Servant Leadership
Thinking about, and in, servant leadership.
A Six-Pointed Hope Star
Systemically shining the light of hope across your organization.
An 8-Step Recipe for Writing a Vision of Greatness
Bottom Line Change
A recipe for effective organizational change.
Building a Better Mission Statement
Setting out of your organizational North Star.
Creating a Culture of Positive Appreciation
Being kind doesn't have to be a coincidence.
Creating Creativity
Falling in love with your inner anarchist.
Defining Positive Energy
FIxing the Energy Crisis in the American Workplace
Why ignoring the natural laws of business is a recipe for big trouble.
Going Into Business With Emma Goldman
18 anarchist lessons for business and life on the 150th anniversary of her birth.
Humility
It's All About Free Choice
Or, how I spent three years learning that I didn't have to do a darned thing.
Leading With Positive Beliefs
Letting go of the fourth illusion.
Making the Most of Our Lives
A look at the other natural laws.
Managing Ourselves
Inside out insights that can change your life.
Mindfullness Matters
Staying in balance is better business.
My Beliefs About Cooking
With nine recipes to cook in your own kitchen.
Raising the Energy Bar
A 12-point plan for better energy efficiency.
Revisiting the Power of Visioning
Why positive futuring really works.
Schein On, You Crazy Diamond
A tribute to Edgar Schein's essay on "Leadership and Organizational Culture".
The Art of Business
Why I want to be an artist.
The Power of Beliefs in Business
How what we believe alters what happens at work every day.
The Secret of Stewardship
Building power without using authority.
The Spirit of Generosity
22 techniques to weave generosity into your work and build your bottom line by doing it.
The Story of Visioning
Time Management for Lapsed Anarchists
And anyone else who's interested!
Twelve Natural Laws of Building a Great Business
A more organic way to operate.
VIsionary Roots
Strongly held beliefs about visioning.
Visioning Pamphlet Bundle
We're excited to offer you this Visioning bundle, with a notebook for drafting included! Whether you're starting out on your first draft vision or day 1,982 of journaling, this collection is for you. Any of these Secrets will be helpful on their own, but we think all of them enjoyed together will make for the best balanced “meal.”
What I Believe About Anarchism and Business
Free thinking and caring in action.
Why (Paul or) I Still Teach Orientation for New Staff Members
Building positive beliefs, hope and the spirit of generosity from the get-go.
Working Through Hard Times
Writing a Vision of Greatness
And why it's not the same as a strategic plan.
We're All Leaders
Ilimpac'chi' - Vicki Penner and JoAnne Ellis
A Chicksaw Cookbook.
The Niman Ranch Cookbook - Bill Niman and Janet Fletcher
From farm to table with America's finest meats.
Victuals - Ronni Lundy
An Appalachian journey, with recipes.
Cumin, Camels and Caravans - Gary Paul Nabhan
A spice odyssey (with recipes).
Apple Pie: An American Story - John T. Edge
The second in a series of books about classic American food staples.
Hamburger and Fries: An American Story - John T. Edge
The third in a series of books about classic American food staples.
The Pasta Friday Cookbook- Allison Arevalo
52 pasta recipes. 16 seasonal salads. A year of gathering around the table to share meals, strengthen bonds and make memories.
Cook Korean - Robin Ha
A comic book with recipes.
Out of Line - Barbara Lynch
A life of playing with fire. The memoir of Chef Barbara Lynch.
King Solomon's Table - Joan Nathan
A culinary exploration of Jewish cooking from around the world.
Cheers to Michigan - Tammy Coxen and Lester Graham
A celebration of cocktail culture and craft distillers.
All You Have to Do Is Ask - Wayne Baker
How to Master the Most Important Skill for Success.
Zingermans Bakehouse - Amy Emberling and Frank Carollo
Recipes, values, beliefs and stories from Zingerman's Bakehouse.
Cup or Bowl - Amy Emberling, Lindsay Jean Hard and Lee Vedder
Favorite soups from the Zingerman's Bakehouse kitchen.
Satisfaction Guaranteed - Micheline Maynard
I Am From Here - Vishwesh Bhatt
Graduation Retail
Eating Devices
Extra Sauces
All Blue Plates
Monday Biscuits and Sawmill Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits and scrambled eggs, with a side of housemade bacon gravy and topped with scallions. Includes a complimentary cup of Roadhouse Joe.
Tuesday Frittata
Today's fritta is fresh tomato, white onions and feta cheese, cooked and served in a personal cast iron skillet. Includes a housemade buttermilk biscuit and a complimentary cup of Roadhouse Joe.
Wednesday Skillet Logger Cake
Buttermilk pancake cooked in a cast iron skillet and topped with fresh berries and whipped cream. Ask your Roadie for a complimentary cup of Joe with your Logger Cake!
Thursday Breakfast Tacos
Today's tacos are made with scrambled eggs, New Mexico green chilies, Ig Vella's Monterey Jack cheese, and Nueske's applewood smoked bacon. Served on a griddled flour tortilla. Includes a complimentary cup of Roadhouse Joe.
Friday Pulled Pork Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla with pulled pork, scrambled eggs and Ig Vella soft jack cheese served with a side of salsa ranchero.
Monday Roadhouse Burger Blue Plate
Try a pasture-raised, dry-aged beef burger or black bean and hominy burger with your choice of cheese from our all-American cheese list! Served with French fries. Add a mini garden salad for $1.00!
Monday Black Bean Burger
No meat but plenty of flavor and texture! Spiced with New Mexico green chilis, roasted garlic, red peppers and onions. Topped with avocado salad and green chiles on a Bakehouse brioche bun. This dish contains breadcrumbs and is not gluten free.
Tuesday Chili Blue Plate
Smoked brisket, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers and New Mexico green chilis. Garnished sour cream and chopped white onions. Today's chili of the day is served with spider bread and a Roadhouse garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Wednesday Mama's Meatloaf Blue Plate
Our Wednesday blue plate - our special recipe meatloaf made with beef and pork, topped with chicken gravy, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.
Thursday BBQ Blue Plate
Best of the barbecue world! Have your pick of Eastern North Carolina pulled pork, BBQ beef, BBQ free-range chicken wings. Served with bacon-braised greens and mashed potatoes.
Thursday BBQ Blue Plate (Pick Your Plate!)
Best of the barbecue world! Have your pick of Eastern North Carolina pulled pork, BBQ beef, BBQ free-range chicken wings, and pit-smoked ribs. Served with two sides of your choice!
Sunday Grillades and Grits
The classic Sunday brunch and Sunday supper of New Orleans, a Creole smothered steak served over Anson Mills' grits and topped with Cabot cheddar cheese and scallions.
Other Stuff
Roadhouse Burger
Dry-aged, pasture-raised beef grilled over oak and served on a Bakehouse brioche bun. Choose your favorite cheese from our all-American cheese list to add to your burger for only $2 more!
New Mexico Black Bean & Hominy Burger
No meat but plenty of flavor and texture! Spiced with roasted garlic, red roasted peppers, New Mexico green chiles, and onions. Topped with avocado salad and New Mexico green chiles on a Bakehouse bun. This dish contains breadcrumbs and is not gluten free.
Chili 'o' Day
Smoked brisket, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers and New Mexico green chilis. Garnished sour cream and chopped white onions.
Nashville Hot! Chicken Entree
Fried Cheese Curds
Beer battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds from Widmer's Cheese Cellar served with New Mexico green chile ranch.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103