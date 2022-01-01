Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Zingerman's Roadhouse

4 Reviews

$$

2501 Jackson Ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Order Again

Meat Plus One

Kid's Steak

$8.00+

Pasture-raised beef grilled over oak and served with your choice of side.

Kid's Fish Plate

$8.00

Your choice of our daily fish selection served with a side of your choice.

Kid's Chicken Breast

$8.00

Amish chicken breast grilled over oak. Served with a side of your choice.

Gluten Free Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Amish chicken breaded in gluten-free rice flour and served with a side of your choice.

Kid's Fried Chicken Leg

$8.00

Amish chicken dipped in our buttermilk batter then deep fried. Comes with a side of your choice.

Kid's BBQ Plate

$8.00

Pit-smoked beef and pulled pork served with a side of our house-made sweet BBQ sauce and a side of your choice.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Amish chicken breaded with panko batter and served with a side of your choice.

Sandwiches

Kid's Burger

$6.00

Kid-sized burger grilled over oak and served on a mini Bakehouse brioche bun. Choose your favorite cheese from our all-American cheese list to add to your burger for only $1 more! Comes with your choice of side.

Kid's BBQ Slider

$6.00

Pit-smoked BBQ beef or pork on a mini Bakehouse brioche bun and served with a side of your choice.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Choose from our selection of cheeses for a delicious grilled cheese sandwich! Served on Bakehouse sourdough bread with your choice of side.

Kid's PB&J

$6.00

Koeze Cream-Nut peanut butter with Blackberry Patch jam on Bakehouse challah bread.

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00

Natural casing hot dog served on a bun and comes with your choice of side.

Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Made with good ol' American cheese and tossed with Martelli pasta in our house-made béchamel sauce.

Large Kid's Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Made with good ol' American cheese and tossed with Martelli pasta in our house-made béchamel sauce.

Kid's Iggy Mac

$8.00

Ig Vella Monterey Jack cheese, pit-smoked chicken, cilantro and freshly cut corn tossed with Martelli macaroni in our housemade bechamel sauce.

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Martelli pasta tossed in butter and served with a side of SarVecchio parmesan cheese.

Small Kid's Mac & Cheese

$11.50

Made with good ol' American cheese and tossed with Martelli pasta in our house-made béchamel sauce.

Snacks

Mini Fruit Plate

$6.00

A smaller portion of Chef's selection of fresh fruit.

Large Fruit Plate (V, GF)

$7.50

Chef's selection of mixed fresh fruits.

Kid's Cup Chili

$4.00Out of stock

A smaller, kid's portion of our beef chuck chili.

Bottled

San Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water. A staff favorite!

Casamara Club Sodas

$5.00+

Get the fun, flavor, and refreshment of an Italian aperitivo, spritzy and balanced with no alcohol and no additives. Unique, satisfying flavor blends crafted by layering real botanicals with citrus, sweet, and a touch of salinity.

Sprecher Sodas

$4.00+

Craft sodas from Sprecher's Brewery out of Glendale, Wisconsin.

Bundaberg Ginger Beer (N/A)

$4.50

Virgin Cocktails (Mocktails) (Copy)

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Snowbird

$6.00

Rosemary Soda

$6.00

Laura's Lavender Nonsense

$6.00

NAH-scow Mule

$6.00

Roadhouse Specialties

Jess' "Risk It For The Biscuit" Bread Pudding

$9.00

Traditional bread pudding using our housemade biscuits, eggs, milk, and sugar with Sodt's Farm's blueberries folded in. Served on house-made blueberry coulis and garnished with whipped cream.

Bourbon Gelato Sundae

$8.00

Butterscotch Puddin' (GF)

$9.00

Made with muscovado brown sugar, Calder's cream and milk, and topped with Fleur de Sel French-harvested sea salt.

Roadhouse Donuts

$2.00+

Dutch style donuts made with Muscovado brown sugar and lemon zest.

Zingerman's Bakehouse

Chocolate Chess Pie

$9.00

A variation on the Southern classic made with a creamy baked chocolate custard in an all-butter crust.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Rich, warmly spiced cheesecake made with fresh, hand-ladled Creamery cream cheese, real pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger, with a molasses cookie crust.

Maple Cupcake

$6.00

From Zingerman's Bakehouse, this classic buttermilk cupcake is topped with a savory maple buttercream.

Townie Brownie Cake

$12.00

Just like the Bakehouse Townie Brownie, this cake has a none of the wheat, but all of the chocolate! The layers are paired with our rich vanilla Swiss buttercream.

Mini Chocolate Éclair

$3.00

A tender shell filled with vanilla bean cream and topped with dark chocolate ganache!

Caramel Apple Cake

$9.00

A true fall favorite! Apple spice cake from Zingerman’s Bakehouse iced with a thick layer of caramel buttercream frosting.

Cocktails

IDs must be presented when picked up. Not for sale to persons under the age of 21 years. Alcohol may be hazardous to health if consumed to excess, the operation of machinery or driving after the consumption of alcohol is not advisable.

Housemade Sangria

$14.00Out of stock

Choose from a Rose Sangria made with a Pinot Gris from Laurentide Winery or a Red Sangria made with a Red Blend from Scotto Vineyards that has been aged in bourbon barrels.

Roadhouse Margarita

$11.00

Exótico Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup

Mimosa Package for 2!

$30.00

A half bottle of Gruet Brut Sparkling Wine and 16oz of fresh squeezed orange juice to make your brunch more bubbly!

Mimosa Package for 1!

$13.80

A 12oz can of Proscotto sparkling wine and an 8oz bottle of fresh squeezed orange juice.

Cans/Bottles of Beer (Price includes To-Go Wine/Beer 30% discount!)

Choose from our selection of all American beers! Prices already include 30% to-go discount.

Short's "Soft Parade" Mixed Berry Ale

$4.20

Soft Parade is Short’s Flagship Fruit Ale brewed with pureed strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. This rose-colored ale has aromas of ripe strawberries and grain. With flavors of fresh berries and rye, Soft Parade finishes dry and eminently drinkable. (ABV 7.5%)

Bud Light

$2.80

(ABV 4.2%)

Coors Light

$4.00

Wellbeing Intentional(N/A)

$5.60Out of stock

Bottles of Wine (Price includes To-Go Wine/Beer discount)

Take home a bottle of wine from our All American list to pair with your favorite Roadhouse meal! Price includes 30% off.

Albariño, La Marea, Monterey County, CA 2019

$32.20

Apple Blossom, Pear, Yellow Grapefruit

Pinot Gris, Laurentide, Leelanau Peninsula, MI 2019

$25.90

Pear, Apple, Stone Fruit

Pinot Gris, Alexana "Terroir Series", Willamette Valley, OR 2016

$43.40

Red Apple, Pear, Fig, Spice

Sauvignon Blanc, Honig, Napa Valley, CA 2019

$32.20Out of stock

Peach, Lemon Curd, White Grapefruit

Sauvignon Blanc, Luli, Arroyo Secco, CA 2019

$32.20

Grapefruit, Key Lime, Lychee

Sweet Riesling, Laurentide, Leelanau Peninsula, MI 2018

$24.50

Pineapple, Tropical Fruit

Melon, Lieu Dit, Santa Maria Valley, CA 2017

$32.20

Green Apple, Stone Fruit, Slate

Chardonnay, Alexana "Terroir Series", Willamette Valley, CA 2016

$32.20Out of stock

Citrus, Wet Stone, Vanilla Bean

Chardonnay, Lioco, Sonoma County, CA 2018

$32.20Out of stock

Pomelo, Orchard Fruit, Honeyed Almond

Rosé of Sangiovese, Barnard Griffin, Columbia Valley, WA 2019

$32.20Out of stock

Cherry, Raspberry, Pomegranate

Vin Gris, Birichino, Santa Cruz, CA 2019

$25.90

Stone Fruit, Watermelon, Violet

Gamay Noir, Edmunds St. John "Bone Jolly", El Dorado County, CA 2017

$32.20

Violet, Bright Cherry, Baking Spice

Pinot Noir, Mason Noir "O.P.P.", Willamette Valley, CA 2018

$32.20

Cherry, Ginger, Woody Spice

Pinot Noir, Domaine Carneros, Carneros, CA 2017

$47.60

Dark Berries, Cooked Cherry, Spice

Merlot, Ramsay, North Coast, CA 2018

$36.40

Blackberry, Currant, Black Pepper

Barbera, Terra d'Oro, Amador County, CA 2017

$28.00

Cherry Cola, Blueberries, Boysenberry

Cabernet Sauvignon, Castle Rock, Napa Valley, CA 2017

$36.40

Blackberry, Cherry, Cassis

Cabernet Sauvignon, Matthiason "Village #1", Napa Valley, CA [NV]

$53.20

Bright Cherry, Brambleberry, Cedar

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hoopes, Napa Valley, CA 2015

$73.50

Cigar Box, Creamy Vanilla, Ripe Plum

Cabernet Sauvignon, Jamieson Ranch "Double Lariat", Napa Valley, CA 2016

$42.00

Malbec, Scotto, Lodi, CA 2018

$32.20

Plum, Cherry Cobbler, Cigar Box

Red Blend, Paoletti "Piccolo Cru", Napa Valley, CA 2018

$39.20

Warm Spice, Black Cherry, Smokey Oak

Red Blend, Hedges "Estate Red Wine", Red Mountain, WA 2017

$36.40

Cocoa, Cassis, Cola

Syrah, Hedges "Marcel DuPont", Red Mountain, WA 2015

$36.40

Blackberry, Cinnamon, Vanilla Custard

Syrah, Martinelli "Terre Felice", Russian River, CA 2016

$39.20

Dark Plum, Roasted Java, Red Apple Skin

Syrah, Ramey, Sonoma County, CA 2015

$53.20

Black Fruit, White Pepper, Green Olive

Tempranillo Blend, ONX "Praetorian", Paso Robles, CA 2016

$67.20

Coffee, Black Plum, Smokey Berry

Zinfandel, Quivira, Sonoma County, CA 2017

$36.40

Cranberry, Red Cherry, Cinnamon

Brut, L. Mawby "Blanc", Leelanau Peninsula, MI [NV]

$32.20

Citrus, Brioche, Delicate Fruit

Sparkling Brut, Domaine Carneros "Tattinger", Carneros, CA 2015

$47.60

Key Lime, Honey Comb, Lemon Curd

Sparkling Brut, Gruet (HALF BOTTLE), Albuquerque, NM [NV]

$15.40

Minerality, Green Apple, Toasted Bread

Sparkling Rosé, Hogwash (250ml CAN), CA [NV]

$8.40

Pear, Mandarin Orange

Gift Shop Treats

Mini Zzang Bars

$2.50

Super Zzang

$15.00

Peanut Brittle

$3.00+

Chocolate Peanut Brittle

$4.00+

Cashew Brittle

$4.00+

Chocolate Cashew Brittle

$5.00+

Caramel Crisp

$4.00

Monster Bag

$45.00

Zingerman's Coffee 12oz. Bag

$14.99

Askinosie Chocolate Bar

$10.00

UoM Cookie

$3.99

Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes

$6.00

Camellia Red Beans (Dry)

$5.00

Fralinger's Soft Mints

$0.50

Askinosie Sipping Chocolate

$18.00Out of stock

Pickled Zucchini Bottle

$12.00

Zingerman's Sticker

$1.00

Zingerman's 6 Sticker Pack

$5.00

Zingy Apparel

Zingerman's Roadhouse Mask

Zingerman's Roadhouse Mask

$8.00Out of stock

40th T-Shirt

$25.00

Black Chefs Shirt

$25.00
Zingerman's Roadhouse Full Zip Hoodie

Zingerman's Roadhouse Full Zip Hoodie

$45.00
Zingerman's Roadhouse Pull-over Quarter Zip Sweatshirt

Zingerman's Roadhouse Pull-over Quarter Zip Sweatshirt

$45.00
Zingerman's Tote Bag

Zingerman's Tote Bag

$25.00

Zingerman's Keep Cup

$15.00

16oz reusable cup.

Octopus Pin

$0.50

Roadhouse Folk Art Posters

Zingerman's Bakehouse

Zingerman's Bakehouse

$15.00

11″x17″ print featuring Bakehouse managing partners’ Amy Emberling & Frank Carollo, & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ryan Stiner.

Zingerman's Candy Manufactory

Zingerman's Candy Manufactory

$15.00

11″x17″ print featuring Candy founder Charlie Frank & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ian Nagy.

Zingerman's Coffee Company

Zingerman's Coffee Company

$15.00Out of stock

11″x17″ print featuring Coffee managing partner Steve Mangigian & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ian Nagy.

Tamchop Farm

Tamchop Farm

$15.00Out of stock

11″x17″ print featuring local farmer Tammie Gilfoyle & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ryan Stiner.

We the People Opportunity Farm

We the People Opportunity Farm

$15.00Out of stock

11″x17″ print featuring WTPOF director Melvin parson & original art by illustrator extraordinaire Ryan Stiner.

Books and Pamphlets

Building a Great Business - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)

$29.99

A lapsed anarchists approach to building a business from A to Z.

Being a Better Leader - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)

$29.99

A lapsed anarchists approach to leading toward a new way to work.

Managing Ourselves - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)

$29.99

A lapsed anarchists approach to leading the life we want to lead.

The Power of Beliefs in Business - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)

$29.99

A lapsed anarchists approach to how our beliefs alter what happens at work everyday.

Ari's 4 Business Book Bundle (Copy)

$100.00

A set of Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Guide to Good Leading Series by Ari Weinzweig, regularly priced at $29.99 each.

Guide to Better Bacon - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)

$29.99

Stores of pork bellies, hush puppies, rock'n'roll music and bacon fat mayonnaise. Includes 42 recipes!

Guide to Giving Great Service - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)

$16.95

A guide to treating your customers like royalty.

Para un Servicio de Excelencia - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)

$16.95

Statement of Beliefs

$15.00

A Recipe for Changing a Belief

$10.00Out of stock

In case the world isn't flat.

A Recipe for Servant Leadership

$10.00

Thinking about, and in, servant leadership.

A Six-Pointed Hope Star

$10.00

Systemically shining the light of hope across your organization.

An 8-Step Recipe for Writing a Vision of Greatness

$10.00

Bottom Line Change

$15.00

A recipe for effective organizational change.

Building a Better Mission Statement

$10.00Out of stock

Setting out of your organizational North Star.

Creating a Culture of Positive Appreciation

$10.00Out of stock

Being kind doesn't have to be a coincidence.

Creating Creativity

$10.00

Falling in love with your inner anarchist.

Defining Positive Energy

$10.00

FIxing the Energy Crisis in the American Workplace

$10.00

Why ignoring the natural laws of business is a recipe for big trouble.

Going Into Business With Emma Goldman

$18.00

18 anarchist lessons for business and life on the 150th anniversary of her birth.

Humility

$15.00

It's All About Free Choice

$10.00Out of stock

Or, how I spent three years learning that I didn't have to do a darned thing.

Leading With Positive Beliefs

$10.00

Letting go of the fourth illusion.

Making the Most of Our Lives

$10.00

A look at the other natural laws.

Managing Ourselves

$10.00

Inside out insights that can change your life.

Mindfullness Matters

$10.00

Staying in balance is better business.

My Beliefs About Cooking

$10.00

With nine recipes to cook in your own kitchen.

Raising the Energy Bar

$10.00

A 12-point plan for better energy efficiency.

Revisiting the Power of Visioning

$10.00

Why positive futuring really works.

Schein On, You Crazy Diamond

$10.00Out of stock

A tribute to Edgar Schein's essay on "Leadership and Organizational Culture".

The Art of Business

$15.00

Why I want to be an artist.

The Power of Beliefs in Business

$10.00Out of stock

How what we believe alters what happens at work every day.

The Secret of Stewardship

$10.00

Building power without using authority.

The Spirit of Generosity

$10.00

22 techniques to weave generosity into your work and build your bottom line by doing it.

The Story of Visioning

$20.00

Time Management for Lapsed Anarchists

$10.00

And anyone else who's interested!

Twelve Natural Laws of Building a Great Business

$10.00

A more organic way to operate.

VIsionary Roots

$10.00

Strongly held beliefs about visioning.

Visioning Pamphlet Bundle

$47.00

We're excited to offer you this Visioning bundle, with a notebook for drafting included! Whether you're starting out on your first draft vision or day 1,982 of journaling, this collection is for you. Any of these Secrets will be helpful on their own, but we think all of them enjoyed together will make for the best balanced “meal.”

What I Believe About Anarchism and Business

$10.00

Free thinking and caring in action.

Why (Paul or) I Still Teach Orientation for New Staff Members

$10.00

Building positive beliefs, hope and the spirit of generosity from the get-go.

Working Through Hard Times

$15.00

Writing a Vision of Greatness

$10.00

And why it's not the same as a strategic plan.

We're All Leaders

$10.00

Ilimpac'chi' - Vicki Penner and JoAnne Ellis

$10.00

A Chicksaw Cookbook.

The Niman Ranch Cookbook - Bill Niman and Janet Fletcher

$10.00

From farm to table with America's finest meats.

Victuals - Ronni Lundy

$10.00

An Appalachian journey, with recipes.

Cumin, Camels and Caravans - Gary Paul Nabhan

$10.00

A spice odyssey (with recipes).

Apple Pie: An American Story - John T. Edge

$10.00

The second in a series of books about classic American food staples.

Hamburger and Fries: An American Story - John T. Edge

$10.00

The third in a series of books about classic American food staples.

The Pasta Friday Cookbook- Allison Arevalo

$10.00

52 pasta recipes. 16 seasonal salads. A year of gathering around the table to share meals, strengthen bonds and make memories.

Cook Korean - Robin Ha

$10.00

A comic book with recipes.

Out of Line - Barbara Lynch

$10.00

A life of playing with fire. The memoir of Chef Barbara Lynch.

King Solomon's Table - Joan Nathan

$10.00

A culinary exploration of Jewish cooking from around the world.

Cheers to Michigan - Tammy Coxen and Lester Graham

$10.00

A celebration of cocktail culture and craft distillers.

All You Have to Do Is Ask - Wayne Baker

$10.00Out of stock

How to Master the Most Important Skill for Success.

Zingermans Bakehouse - Amy Emberling and Frank Carollo

$30.00

Recipes, values, beliefs and stories from Zingerman's Bakehouse.

Cup or Bowl - Amy Emberling, Lindsay Jean Hard and Lee Vedder

$9.99

Favorite soups from the Zingerman's Bakehouse kitchen.

Satisfaction Guaranteed - Micheline Maynard

$27.99

I Am From Here - Vishwesh Bhatt

$37.00

Graduation Retail

Being a Better Leader - Ari Weinzweig (Copy)

$29.99

A lapsed anarchists approach to leading toward a new way to work.

Building a Great Business - Ari Weinzweig

$29.99

A lapsed anarchists approach to building a business from A to Z.

UoM Cookie

$3.99

Super ZZang Bar

$15.00

Mini Zzang Bars

$2.50

A Recipe for Changing a Belief

$10.00Out of stock

In case the world isn't flat.

A Recipe for Servant Leadership

$10.00

Thinking about, and in, servant leadership.

A Six-Pointed Hope Star

$10.00

Systemically shining the light of hope across your organization.

An 8-Step Recipe for Writing a Vision of Greatness

$10.00

Bottom Line Change

$15.00

A recipe for effective organizational change.

Building a Better Mission Statement

$10.00Out of stock

Setting out of your organizational North Star.

Creating Creativity

$10.00

Falling in love with your inner anarchist.

Creating a Culture of Positive Appreciation

$10.00Out of stock

Being kind doesn't have to be a coincidence.

Defining Positive Energy

$10.00

FIxing the Energy Crisis in the American Workplace

$10.00

Why ignoring the natural laws of business is a recipe for big trouble.

Going Into Business With Emma Goldman

$18.00

18 anarchist lessons for business and life on the 150th anniversary of her birth.

Humility

$15.00

It's All About Free Choice

$10.00Out of stock

Or, how I spent three years learning that I didn't have to do a darned thing.

Leading With Positive Beliefs

$10.00

Letting go of the fourth illusion.

Making the Most of Our Lives

$10.00

A look at the other natural laws.

Managing Ourselves

$10.00

Inside out insights that can change your life.

Mindfullness Matters

$10.00

Staying in balance is better business.

My Beliefs About Cooking

$10.00

With nine recipes to cook in your own kitchen.

Raising the Energy Bar

$10.00

A 12-point plan for better energy efficiency.

Revisiting the Power of Visioning

$10.00

Why positive futuring really works.

Schein On, You Crazy Diamond

$10.00Out of stock

A tribute to Edgar Schein's essay on "Leadership and Organizational Culture".

The Art of Business

$15.00

Why I want to be an artist.

The Power of Beliefs in Business

$10.00Out of stock

How what we believe alters what happens at work every day.

The Secret of Stewardship

$10.00

Building power without using authority.

The Spirit of Generosity

$10.00

22 techniques to weave generosity into your work and build your bottom line by doing it.

Time Management for Lapsed Anarchists

$10.00

And anyone else who's interested!

Twelve Natural Laws of Building a Great Business

$10.00

A more organic way to operate.

VIsionary Roots

$10.00

Strongly held beliefs about visioning.

What I Believe About Anarchism and Business

$10.00

Free thinking and caring in action.

Why (Paul or) I Still Teach Orientation for New Staff Members

$10.00

Building positive beliefs, hope and the spirit of generosity from the get-go.

Working Through Hard Times

$15.00

Writing a Vision of Greatness

$10.00

And why it's not the same as a strategic plan.

Eating Devices

Fork & Knife Set

Please specify how many fork & knife sets you would like

Spoon

Please specify how many spoons you would prefer

Napkins

Please let us know if you need napkins

Extra Sauces

Salt

Pepper

Mayo

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

Ketchup

Heinz Organic

Mustard

Raye's "Old Schooner" Yellow Mustard

Dressings

$1.00+

Gravies and Dippers

$1.00+

All Blue Plates

Monday Biscuits and Sawmill Gravy

$14.00

Two buttermilk biscuits and scrambled eggs, with a side of housemade bacon gravy and topped with scallions. Includes a complimentary cup of Roadhouse Joe.

Tuesday Frittata

$14.00

Today's fritta is fresh tomato, white onions and feta cheese, cooked and served in a personal cast iron skillet. Includes a housemade buttermilk biscuit and a complimentary cup of Roadhouse Joe.

Wednesday Skillet Logger Cake

$14.00

Buttermilk pancake cooked in a cast iron skillet and topped with fresh berries and whipped cream. Ask your Roadie for a complimentary cup of Joe with your Logger Cake!

Thursday Breakfast Tacos

$14.50

Today's tacos are made with scrambled eggs, New Mexico green chilies, Ig Vella's Monterey Jack cheese, and Nueske's applewood smoked bacon. Served on a griddled flour tortilla. Includes a complimentary cup of Roadhouse Joe.

Friday Pulled Pork Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

A flour tortilla with pulled pork, scrambled eggs and Ig Vella soft jack cheese served with a side of salsa ranchero.

Monday Roadhouse Burger Blue Plate

$16.95

Try a pasture-raised, dry-aged beef burger or black bean and hominy burger with your choice of cheese from our all-American cheese list! Served with French fries. Add a mini garden salad for $1.00!

Monday Black Bean Burger

$16.95

No meat but plenty of flavor and texture! Spiced with New Mexico green chilis, roasted garlic, red peppers and onions. Topped with avocado salad and green chiles on a Bakehouse brioche bun. This dish contains breadcrumbs and is not gluten free.

Tuesday Chili Blue Plate

$16.95

Smoked brisket, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers and New Mexico green chilis. Garnished sour cream and chopped white onions. Today's chili of the day is served with spider bread and a Roadhouse garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Wednesday Mama's Meatloaf Blue Plate

$16.95

Our Wednesday blue plate - our special recipe meatloaf made with beef and pork, topped with chicken gravy, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

Thursday BBQ Blue Plate

$16.95

Best of the barbecue world! Have your pick of Eastern North Carolina pulled pork, BBQ beef, BBQ free-range chicken wings. Served with bacon-braised greens and mashed potatoes.

Thursday BBQ Blue Plate (Pick Your Plate!)

$16.95

Best of the barbecue world! Have your pick of Eastern North Carolina pulled pork, BBQ beef, BBQ free-range chicken wings, and pit-smoked ribs. Served with two sides of your choice!

Sunday Grillades and Grits

$16.95

The classic Sunday brunch and Sunday supper of New Orleans, a Creole smothered steak served over Anson Mills' grits and topped with Cabot cheddar cheese and scallions.

Other Stuff

Roadhouse Burger

$18.00

Dry-aged, pasture-raised beef grilled over oak and served on a Bakehouse brioche bun. Choose your favorite cheese from our all-American cheese list to add to your burger for only $2 more!

New Mexico Black Bean & Hominy Burger

New Mexico Black Bean & Hominy Burger

$16.00

No meat but plenty of flavor and texture! Spiced with roasted garlic, red roasted peppers, New Mexico green chiles, and onions. Topped with avocado salad and New Mexico green chiles on a Bakehouse bun. This dish contains breadcrumbs and is not gluten free.

Chili 'o' Day

$8.00+Out of stock

Smoked brisket, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers and New Mexico green chilis. Garnished sour cream and chopped white onions.

Nashville Hot! Chicken Entree

$6.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$15.00

Beer battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds from Widmer's Cheese Cellar served with New Mexico green chile ranch.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our passion is to serve guests full-flavored, traditional, regional American foods available for take-out. Our new online ordering system encourages a contactless experience for our guests.

Website

Location

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Directions

