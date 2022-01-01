Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Toast

Oxford restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Banner pic

 

Proud Larrys

211 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
Philly Cheese
More about Proud Larrys
Item pic

 

Bim Bam Burger Oxford - 2204 Jackson Avenue West

2204 Jackson Avenue West, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$11.50
Grilled Steak topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Covered with Provolone Cheese
More about Bim Bam Burger Oxford - 2204 Jackson Avenue West

