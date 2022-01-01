Chicken tenders in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Fridge & Pantry
35 E Church St, Oxford
|Chicken Tenders (3)
|$7.49
Three large chicken tenders with a side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio
325 South College Avenue, Oxford
|Chicken Strips
|$6.90
Breaded Chicken tenders served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
|Chicken Strips
|$5.00
Breaded Chicken tenders served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of side and with your favorite brewhouse sauce for dipping.