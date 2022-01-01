Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Fridge & Pantry

35 E Church St, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders (3)$7.49
Three large chicken tenders with a side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ
More about Fridge & Pantry
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

325 South College Avenue, Oxford

Avg 4.4 (3144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$6.90
Breaded Chicken tenders served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
Chicken Strips$5.00
Breaded Chicken tenders served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of side and with your favorite brewhouse sauce for dipping.
More about Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

